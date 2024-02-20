Velouria Announces Updated Sober Titanium Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Velouria Cycles

GEOMETRY





• 3Al 2.5V tapered titanium

• 180 mm post mount direct rear brake

• 73mm BSA threaded bottom bracket

• ISCG05.

• 31.6mm seatpost, 34.9mm saddle clamp

• Compatible with tapered forks using EC44-ZS44 headset

• Rear tire 29×2.5 max. (on most brands)

• Sram UDH derailleur hanger

• Rear axle 148×12

• Wheel axle and seat clamp included





Riders:

Photography:

Velouria Cycles proudly introduces Sober Titanium, our latest trail-enduro hardtail model. We have updated with a UDH rear derailleur hanger to enhance drivetrain compatibility and added new threads for accessories on the front of the frame. Additionally, we have incorporated a quality detail: a 3D-printed titanium chainstay reinforcement that offers both strength and aesthetic appeal.We have designed a frame built for hard mountain use, crafted from 3Al 2.5V tapered titanium. It features ISCG05 mounting, a 73mm BSA threaded bottom bracket to prevent noise and malfunctions, internal cable routing to shield them from potential damage, and short seat tubes to accommodate long-travel adjustable seatposts.With a 64º head angle, 75.5º seat tube angle and long reach, we have engineered a geometry conducive to stability on descents and jumps, while ensuring an efficient pedaling position for long mountain rides.Available in four sizes, it is designed for 140-160mm forks, suggested stem length of 30-50mm.Geometry with 561 mm fork length (Fox 36 150 mm) static and 12mm headset.Price, including shipping, €1795 in EU and $1785 USD in the United States.Five-year warranty for the original purchaser.@ samlm_bmx, @ gonzalo.perez93@ a.l.v.a.r.o8, @ pedro.magoba, @ velouriacycles