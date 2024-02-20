Velouria Announces Updated Sober Titanium Hardtail

Feb 20, 2024
by Velouria Cycles  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Velouria Cycles

Velouria Cycles proudly introduces Sober Titanium, our latest trail-enduro hardtail model. We have updated with a UDH rear derailleur hanger to enhance drivetrain compatibility and added new threads for accessories on the front of the frame. Additionally, we have incorporated a quality detail: a 3D-printed titanium chainstay reinforcement that offers both strength and aesthetic appeal.
photo
We have designed a frame built for hard mountain use, crafted from 3Al 2.5V tapered titanium. It features ISCG05 mounting, a 73mm BSA threaded bottom bracket to prevent noise and malfunctions, internal cable routing to shield them from potential damage, and short seat tubes to accommodate long-travel adjustable seatposts.

With a 64º head angle, 75.5º seat tube angle and long reach, we have engineered a geometry conducive to stability on descents and jumps, while ensuring an efficient pedaling position for long mountain rides.

Available in four sizes, it is designed for 140-160mm forks, suggested stem length of 30-50mm.


photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

GEOMETRY

photo

Geometry with 561 mm fork length (Fox 36 150 mm) static and 12mm headset.




• 3Al 2.5V tapered titanium
• 180 mm post mount direct rear brake
• 73mm BSA threaded bottom bracket
• ISCG05.
• 31.6mm seatpost, 34.9mm saddle clamp
• Compatible with tapered forks using EC44-ZS44 headset
• Rear tire 29×2.5 max. (on most brands)
• Sram UDH derailleur hanger
• Rear axle 148×12
• Wheel axle and seat clamp included
photo

Price, including shipping, €1795 in EU and $1785 USD in the United States.
Five-year warranty for the original purchaser.
Full spec HERE.

photo

photo


Riders: @ samlm_bmx, @ gonzalo.perez93
Photography: @ a.l.v.a.r.o8, @ pedro.magoba, @ velouriacycles


