Vero Sandler & Five Ten Collab on Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

Oct 3, 2022
by Five Ten  
https www.adidas.com breast cancer awareness

PRESS RELEASE: Adidas/ Five Ten


INTRODUCING THE ADIDAS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS COLLECTION FEATURING THE FIVE TEN FREERIDER PRO CANVAS – a selection of footwear and apparel designed to raise awareness and funding for Breast Cancer Now and National Breast Cancer Foundation. Designed in partnership with Veronique Sandler

“My mom had breast cancer,” explains adidas Five Ten Senior Product Manager Bike & Global Brand Comms Manager, Luke Hontz. “She is fortunate to have come through it. I’ve wanted to do something to raise awareness of the disease and to help support individuals and their friends and families who are impacted. Working on this collection is a passion project. I'm grateful adidas gave me the chance to get it off the ground. I hope our efforts can make a difference in people's lives."

https www.adidas.com breast cancer awareness

Inspired by the experiences of people and communities around the world, including its own employees and athletes, adidas is launching the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection this October.

Available throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection sees adidas partnering with Breast Cancer Now in the UK and Europe, and National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. in the US, to help raise awareness of breast cancer and support the vital work both charities do.

https www.adidas.com breast cancer awareness

The products in the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection have been chosen to help everyone, regardless of physical ability or condition, spend more time in the outdoors. The collection’s apparel selection includes an adidas Five Ten Flooce Jacket and Jersey designed to aid temperature regulation when mountain biking in variable conditions. Also in the collection is a windproof and water-repellent adidas TERREX Trail Wind Jacket which, on cooler outings, can be layered over the adidas TERREX Agravic T-shirt. Featuring AEROREADY technology, this base-layer T-shirt manages runners’ body sweat to keep them feeling comfortable for longer.

https www.adidas.com breast cancer awareness

adidas athlete Veronique Sandler has created a series of illustrations for the products in the collection, aimed at representing the strength and comfort that those with breast cancer have experienced in the outdoors.

“A few people in my life have had breast cancer. It’s something many of us will be affected by in some way in our lifetime, and it’s so important to spread awareness. I’m so stoked to have had the opportunity to be involved with designing this collection,” says Veronique Sandler . “Speaking to people with the disease, and those who have had it in the past, many of them described to me how spending time in nature or thoughts of nature helped them stay positive through difficult moments. I hope my illustrations help represent their strength and positivity.”

https www.adidas.com breast cancer awareness

The collection is available for purchase in limited quantities from September 30, 2022 until the end of October 2022 for adiClub members only, before going on general sale after October. £15/€15/$15 from each full-price sale of the adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection will be donated to Breast Cancer Now (for purchases in the UK and EU) or National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (for purchases in North America). The money raised will contribute to the important work these charities are doing.

With the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, adidas can support its charity partners in their efforts to help those impacted by breast cancer, while also offering more people a route into the outdoors with the footwear and apparel they need.

The Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas are available in both mens and womens sizes ranging from u.3.5 to Uk 14.5, To find out more or purchase an item from the adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, head to the adidas website.

The adidas STRENGTH IN NATURE campaign was developed in partnership with real women from Breast Cancer community. Discover their story and the importance of the outdoors in their life along with how Vero and Luke brought this collection to life.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shoes Five Ten Veronique Sandler


Must Read This Week
Quiz: 19 Obscure Red Bull Rampage Facts - How Many Do You Know?
127312 views
Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'
52203 views
Final Results from the Trophy of Nations 2022
46533 views
Norco Pauses its DH & XC Factory Teams for 2023
44405 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - September 2022
42949 views
Ibis Ripmo & Ripley Receive UDH Update & New Colors
40070 views
Round Up: 17 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
36665 views
First Ride: Bosch Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition Motor
31251 views

11 Comments

  • 4 1
 Thank you Adidas/510 every bit helps in the fight against Cancer.

Idea for another version.
Just big letters

"F*CK CANCER"

I'd rock those in a second.
  • 2 0
 This is a good place to remind everyone to fondle their loved ones. Regularly. That's how I found my wife's tumor 5 years ago. And buy some shoes to help fund awareness.
  • 2 0
 I need some new work shoes, I hope they come in mens 14us.
  • 2 2
 I thought pink was reserved for Tahnee Seagrave only
  • 1 0
 I'd rock them
  • 3 4
 I 3 Boobies!!!
  • 1 3
 100% behind this collab. Bet they're sweet shoes too.

"F*#$ E-bikes"
  • 2 5
 Not so sure id be swagging a pair shoes with titties all over them
  • 2 0
 Why not? Unless you're mingling with the most insecure high school subgroup, those are actually quite cool.
  • 2 0
 @Archimonde: Matched with a set of pit-viper HSOF googles would like sweet
  • 1 0
 @Roost66: I wonder why 510 never got into Mtb clothing.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011090
Mobile Version of Website