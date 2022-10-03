Vero Sandler & Five Ten Collab on Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Adidas/ Five TenINTRODUCING THE ADIDAS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS COLLECTION FEATURING THE FIVE TEN FREERIDER PRO CANVAS
– a selection of footwear and apparel designed to raise awareness and funding for Breast Cancer Now and National Breast Cancer Foundation. Designed in partnership with Veronique Sandler
“My mom had breast cancer,” explains adidas Five Ten Senior Product Manager Bike & Global Brand Comms Manager, Luke Hontz
. “She is fortunate to have come through it. I’ve wanted to do something to raise awareness of the disease and to help support individuals and their friends and families who are impacted. Working on this collection is a passion project. I'm grateful adidas gave me the chance to get it off the ground. I hope our efforts can make a difference in people's lives."
Inspired by the experiences of people and communities around the world, including its own employees and athletes, adidas is launching the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection this October.
Available throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection sees adidas partnering with Breast Cancer Now in the UK and Europe, and National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. in the US, to help raise awareness of breast cancer and support the vital work both charities do.
The products in the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection have been chosen to help everyone, regardless of physical ability or condition, spend more time in the outdoors. The collection’s apparel selection includes an adidas Five Ten Flooce Jacket and Jersey designed to aid temperature regulation when mountain biking in variable conditions. Also in the collection is a windproof and water-repellent adidas TERREX Trail Wind Jacket which, on cooler outings, can be layered over the adidas TERREX Agravic T-shirt. Featuring AEROREADY technology, this base-layer T-shirt manages runners’ body sweat to keep them feeling comfortable for longer.
adidas athlete Veronique Sandler has created a series of illustrations for the products in the collection, aimed at representing the strength and comfort that those with breast cancer have experienced in the outdoors.
“A few people in my life have had breast cancer. It’s something many of us will be affected by in some way in our lifetime, and it’s so important to spread awareness. I’m so stoked to have had the opportunity to be involved with designing this collection,” says Veronique Sandler
. “Speaking to people with the disease, and those who have had it in the past, many of them described to me how spending time in nature or thoughts of nature helped them stay positive through difficult moments. I hope my illustrations help represent their strength and positivity.”
The collection is available for purchase in limited quantities from September 30, 2022 until the end of October 2022 for adiClub members only, before going on general sale after October. £15/€15/$15 from each full-price sale of the adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection will be donated to Breast Cancer Now (for purchases in the UK and EU) or National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (for purchases in North America). The money raised will contribute to the important work these charities are doing.
With the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, adidas can support its charity partners in their efforts to help those impacted by breast cancer, while also offering more people a route into the outdoors with the footwear and apparel they need.
The Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas are available in both mens and womens sizes ranging from u.3.5 to Uk 14.5, To find out more or purchase an item from the adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, head to the adidas website.
The adidas STRENGTH IN NATURE
campaign was developed in partnership with real women from Breast Cancer community. Discover their story and the importance of the outdoors in their life along with how Vero and Luke brought this collection to life.
11 Comments
Idea for another version.
Just big letters
"F*CK CANCER"
I'd rock those in a second.
"F*#$ E-bikes"