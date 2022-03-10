DarkFest to Officially Include Women for the First Time in 2022

Darkfest is back for 2022 and for the first time it includes female freeriders in the lineup.
Kicking off between the 11 and 17 of April the huge jumps of Darkfest return for another year with the event hopefully returning to normal after the covid-bubble event in 2021
.
With the return to a full power event in 2022 Sam Reynolds has announced that Vero Sandler will be officially bringing women freeriders to the event for the first time as she is joined by Casey Brown, Hannah Bergemann, Chelsea Kendall and Robin Goomes.
While 2022 sees female freeriders on the invite list for the first time in previous years we have seen CJ Selig turn up at the event in South Africa
to take a chance at hitting the huge jumps.
|The DarkFest athlete line-up has always been very proudly unique and diverse. From the original days of PureDarkness to current day, the DarkFest course has been opened up to the world’s best Freeriders, established World Cup racers willing to risk it all, and even unknown wild cards.
2022 is now potentially the event’s biggest step in progression, as female athletes are officially coming to conquer the pinnacle of Big Air MTB! Xgames Real MTB finalist and woman’s MTB Freeride legend, Vero Sandler, is heading up this progression putting together a select crew to tackle these mammoth jumps.— Sam Reynolds
|Myself and the girls are so excited to be given the opportunity to attend Darkfest this year! I've personally always been a huge fan of the event, watching the footage from afar and getting inspired by what the guys do there through both their riding and digging. Having the crew of amazing lady shredders there in the mix amongst the male riders we've looked up to for years is going to be awesome... Good times ahead!— Vero Sandler
The riders confirmed for Darkfest so far are:
Sam Reynolds
Clemens Kaudela
Sam Hodgson
Kade Edwards
Kaos Seagrave
Ike Klaassen
Theo Erlangsen
Bienvenido Aguado
Nicholi Rogatkin
Szymon Godziek
Brendan Fairclough
Daniel Ruso
Elias Ruso
Tom Isted
Adolf Silva
Vincent Tupin
Ethan Nell
Matt MacDuff
Graham Agassiz
Vero Sandler
Casey Brown
Hannah Bergemann
Chelsea Kimball
Robin Goomes
Proof that Aggy is friends to everyone
It's still strange & disappointing to me to see Nico Vink not at Darkfest after 3 years (2018,2019,2020) in a row of being there. Especially since he played such a prominent role in the builds at Hellsend / Vuurberg.
At least as a fan and consumer.
And pumped for Darkfest all around. Rooting for Aggy Kamloops up in here
Everyone ignore @KK11 idiotic comment
If you've not seen any of the Pure Darkness videos, I highly recommend doing so, right now.
Events like this & Pro / pro am Mens dh race courses should be exclusively difficult To most people IMO.
If the top level tracks are watered down for inclusion The sport looses and only whiney "equality" Libtards win
www.youtube.com/watch?v=OF1TqLQRcGY
Defense of all equality in all things go here ------->
en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Home_Office_hostile_environment_policy
@L0rdTom:
or just could use a nap?
...everything is virtue signalling.
Women hadn't yet officially participated in Darkfest. Now women will. An article was written, with a descriptive headline.
(Yes Audi Nines was awesome. And headlines were written about womens' inclusion there too: www.tetongravity.com/story/bike/audi-nines-mtb-returns-for-2021-women-are-included)
I guess to your point that article has caused a bit of a stir, albeit among a teeny weeny tiny part of the bike community. Dozens of panties bunched.
Maybe a better tactic might have been to write "Darkfest 2022 will in fact be held and be awesome (nothing else to see here)", and include a roster of men and women both... /s
It's 2022, you'd think we could at some point read articles like that one and say "yep, cool" and move on
