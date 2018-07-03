Vero Sandler on the Downtime Podcast: Following a Different Route

Vero Sandler - Following a Different Route
Words - Chris Hall // Photo - Moonhead Media
Vero Sandler really is living the dream. After reaching a point where she felt her racing career wasn’t really moving forwards, Vero jumped at the chance to follow a different route with Marin Bikes. Spending her time having fun on a bike and committing that to film seems to be working out pretty well for her.
We sat down a few weeks ago to talk about how she got into mountain biking, her move away from World Cup racing, her approach to learning tricks, thoughts on social media, and much more. Vero has a really great approach to riding, and it’s one that I'm sure we could all benefit from, so hit play and find out more about Vero Sandler…
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Play, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/vero-sandler/
