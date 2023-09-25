Vero Sandler Picks Up Monster Energy Sponsorship

Sep 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Monster Energy has announced that it has added Vero Sandler as the newest member of its Freeride MTB team.

Vero Sandler has been pushing the limits of freeride, both on camera and off for years. In the announcement from Monster Energy it says she will have a full sponsorship from the brand and will be given support for her "creative approach to video projects and riding in top class freeride events."

bigquotesJoining the Monster team has been a dream of mine for years, I’m just so hyped to be a part of such a sick line up of riders and to work with a company who creates awesome opportunities for freeride mountain bikers. I can’t wait to work on some really exciting projects with the team…I’ve got some new ideas for video projects that I want to put out, and some fresh lines to dig in my backyard. Hyped to work on some dreamy projects with the team! Vero Sandler


