Vero Sandler Picks Up Monster Energy Sponsorship

Joining the Monster team has been a dream of mine for years, I’m just so hyped to be a part of such a sick line up of riders and to work with a company who creates awesome opportunities for freeride mountain bikers. I can’t wait to work on some really exciting projects with the team…I’ve got some new ideas for video projects that I want to put out, and some fresh lines to dig in my backyard. Hyped to work on some dreamy projects with the team! — Vero Sandler