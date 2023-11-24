Melon Optics Relese Vero Sandler Collection

Press Release: Melon Optics

Vero Sandler x Melon Optics Collection

After first working together in 2017, Melon is stoked to be once again partnering with Vero Sandler to bring her unique style to both our riding glasses and goggles.

Vero's Signature Goggle strap and Alleycats


As one of the leaders of the women's Freeride scene, Vero is well known for her creative style both on and off the bike. With this collection, Vero has taken inspiration from colours and patterns of 80s sportswear and added her own graphical twist.

The trippy Vero strap is available to customise on both the tried and tested no-nonsense Parker or the performance focused Diablo models and her signature glasses colourway is available on both the Alleycat and Alleycat Small, and includes a bespoke VS print microfibre bag.

Get the lowdown on the Goggles here and learn more about Vero's signature riding shades here

Reviews and Tech Press Releases Melon Vero Sandler


