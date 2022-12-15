Veronika Widmann & Harry Molloy Part Ways with Madison Factory Racing



I’ve had two great years with @madisonsaracen! This team is incredibly professional in every detail. Racing alongside @mattwalkerdh and @jordanwilliams17 and learning from them was a priceless experience, let alone being able to say they’ve become friends for life. @willlongden managing everyone as well as being the best advisor, line spotter, cook, nurse… (the list goes on and on) He really makes it work. A big thank you to

Big thanks go out to all our partners and sponsors I had on board with

Special thanks also to @ridefoxbike, @maxxisbike @shimanomtb and @pro_bikegear who I have been fortunate to work with for many years now. It has been great but I guarantee you this is not the end and I’m even more excited to tell you what’s coming next. It's time to move on…I’ve had two great years with @madisonsaracen! This team is incredibly professional in every detail. Racing alongside @mattwalkerdh and @jordanwilliams17 and learning from them was a priceless experience, let alone being able to say they’ve become friends for life. @willlongden managing everyone as well as being the best advisor, line spotter, cook, nurse… (the list goes on and on) He really makes it work. A big thank you to @lost .yak, my mechanic. You are not only the best on the tools but a great soul supporter which is often an even bigger job. Thanks also to @collier_eeewan and @nath .g.carr for the support, good memories and eclectic pit music. @harrymolloydh I know this sounds lame but you are just an absolute legend in whatever you do. Our journey together started way earlier than these two years and will continue after and beyond.Big thanks go out to all our partners and sponsors I had on board with @madison .cycles. It was no doubt the dream setup. @saracenbikes provide killer machines and I'm still blown away by my stunner of a Worlds Bike this year!Special thanks also to @ridefoxbike, @maxxisbike @shimanomtb and @pro_bikegear who I have been fortunate to work with for many years now. It has been great but I guarantee you this is not the end and I’m even more excited to tell you what’s coming next. — Veronika Widmann