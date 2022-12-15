Veronika Widmann & Harry Molloy Part Ways with Madison Factory Racing

Veronika Widmann and Harry Molloy have announced that they will be leaving the Madison Saracen Factory racing team.
Both Veronika and Harry joined the team back in 2021 coming from the Insync Bikes and FS Racing teams. Over the past two seasons while Harry Molloy has been in an assistant manager role, Veronika Widmann has cemented herself as a top-level threat in World Cups with consistent top-ten finishes and eighth place at the World Champs in Les Gets.
Following this departure, the Madison Saracen team is left with just one rider as Matt Walker remains with the team at this time. We don't know what the teams' plans are for 2023 yet or if any additional riders with be added to the roster.
|It's time to move on…
I’ve had two great years with @madisonsaracen! This team is incredibly professional in every detail. Racing alongside @mattwalkerdh and @jordanwilliams17 and learning from them was a priceless experience, let alone being able to say they’ve become friends for life. @willlongden managing everyone as well as being the best advisor, line spotter, cook, nurse… (the list goes on and on) He really makes it work. A big thank you to @lost.yak, my mechanic. You are not only the best on the tools but a great soul supporter which is often an even bigger job. Thanks also to @collier_eeewan and @nath.g.carr for the support, good memories and eclectic pit music. @harrymolloydh I know this sounds lame but you are just an absolute legend in whatever you do. Our journey together started way earlier than these two years and will continue after and beyond.
Big thanks go out to all our partners and sponsors I had on board with @madison.cycles. It was no doubt the dream setup. @saracenbikes provide killer machines and I'm still blown away by my stunner of a Worlds Bike this year!
Special thanks also to @ridefoxbike, @maxxisbike @shimanomtb and @pro_bikegear who I have been fortunate to work with for many years now. It has been great but I guarantee you this is not the end and I’m even more excited to tell you what’s coming next.— Veronika Widmann
|My time comes to an end with Madison Saracen and a new chapter begins.
A shout-out and thank you will never quantify my appreciation. I was a rider from the teams launch in 2011 and reunited as assistant manager from 2021. It’s truly been an honour to be a part of such an elite program. To support Matt, Jordan and Vero in their success was mind-blowing. First World Cup wins and World Champs with titles across the globe. There’s too many heroes to thank. Thank you Will for the opportunity, I admire what you’ve achieved and I’ve learnt so much from you. The whole team from trainers, mechanics, media and everyone at Madison HQ behind the scenes!
!!THANK YOU!!— Harry Molloy
We don't know where Veronika Widmann and Harry Molloy are planning to end up just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.
0 Comments