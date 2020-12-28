Veronique Sandler Parts Ways with Marin

A selection of my fave clips on my Marin Bikes, thank you for the last 3 years of good times! New things are coming for me in 2021, but I couldn’t have asked for a more awesome family to have shared my riding career with so far.



From giving me the opportunity to go from working at Pizza Hut to having my absolute dream job, they believed in me from the start and always supported my moves.

A genuine bunch of legends, thank you guys a million for all the laughs, bants and sick times, gonna miss you! — Vero Sandler