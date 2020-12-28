Veronique Sandler Parts Ways with Marin

New Zealand freerider Vero Sandler has announced she is parting ways with Marin Bikes. UK based Sandler joined Marin from Wideopen Mag and has since been instrumental in the construction of the Vision Line at Revolution Bike Park and starred in her own freeride movie - Vision
.
|A selection of my fave clips on my Marin Bikes, thank you for the last 3 years of good times! New things are coming for me in 2021, but I couldn’t have asked for a more awesome family to have shared my riding career with so far.
From giving me the opportunity to go from working at Pizza Hut to having my absolute dream job, they believed in me from the start and always supported my moves.
A genuine bunch of legends, thank you guys a million for all the laughs, bants and sick times, gonna miss you!—Vero Sandler
There's no word yet on Sandler's new sponsor but we'll update you with more news as we get it.
