Veronique Sandler Parts Ways with Marin

Dec 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

New Zealand freerider Vero Sandler has announced she is parting ways with Marin Bikes. UK based Sandler joined Marin from Wideopen Mag and has since been instrumental in the construction of the Vision Line at Revolution Bike Park and starred in her own freeride movie - Vision.

VISION Movie



bigquotesA selection of my fave clips on my Marin Bikes, thank you for the last 3 years of good times! New things are coming for me in 2021, but I couldn’t have asked for a more awesome family to have shared my riding career with so far.

From giving me the opportunity to go from working at Pizza Hut to having my absolute dream job, they believed in me from the start and always supported my moves.
A genuine bunch of legends, thank you guys a million for all the laughs, bants and sick times, gonna miss you!Vero Sandler


There's no word yet on Sandler's new sponsor but we'll update you with more news as we get it.

VISION Official Trailer

by FiveTen
Views: 4,632    Faves: 13    Comments: 2


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Vero Sandler


Must Read This Week
9 Products I (Mostly) Loved In 2020: Mike Levy
74154 views
First Look: Instinctiv's M Series Gearbox Trail Bikes
59066 views
Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
56490 views
10 Products I Loved in 2020: Daniel Sapp
52490 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS
51342 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro bikes VS the Impossible Climb
51187 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Face the Efficiency Test
45294 views
Video: The Best Fails of 2020 - Friday Fails #150
39215 views

10 Comments

  • 13 1
 Hopefully Marin will try and replace her with another female rider because riders like Vero are such a positive influence on young girls who probably think they can't do what the boys do....well this is the thing, she shreds way better than any guy I know! Good luck in whatever your next move is Vero!
  • 9 0
 Wherever she goes she deserves it, ses smashed it in the last couple of years. I'd guess at Canyon CLLCTV
  • 6 0
 Whoever picks her up has made a good choice. One of the hardest rippers out there, that has really pushed to progress.
  • 6 0
 One of my favourite athletes outhere. Best wishes for her new path!
  • 5 0
 can’t wait to see what the future brings, I’m guessing Canyon.
  • 1 0
 Was just thinking to myself how beautifully sculpted those jumps were in the video. Then I saw the Adidas logo at the end and thought, that's fitting, the logo looks like a jump too! Sorry... just found that amusing Smile Good luck Veronique where ever you end up!
  • 1 0
 Is it like mandatory for riders to drop sick edits right before parting with a team? Happens so often, I wonder if it's literally a thing like hey you did that thing on our bikes so please get it posted before contract is up or that will be awkward lol
  • 3 0
 It will be interesting to see where she goes. Hoping for the best
  • 3 1
 Matt Jones is after a pay rise.
  • 1 0
 Give'r the biscuit, Veronique! Keep influencing girls...and boys...and women and men.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007906
Mobile Version of Website