Veronique Sandler Signs with Santa Cruz

Jan 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Veronique Sandler has signed with Santa Cruz following a 3 year spell with Marin. The UK-based, Kiwi freerider announced she was parting ways with Marin on December 28 and left it just four days to let us know her new sponsors. Alongside Santa Cruz, Sandler will be supported by Title, FiveTen, WTB, Giro and SRAM.

bigquotesHyyype! Can’t even tell ya how stoked I am to be riding for Santa Cruz Bicycles for 2021 and beyond. I can’t wait to work on some exciting bits with these guys alongside these dreamy companies Title, Five Ten, WTB, Giro and SRAM. LETS GOOOO!Veronique Sandler


22 Comments

  • 14 0
 Ohhh now this is some rad news, she’s the type of rider that creates some solid content and not that her former sponsor didn’t help..SC will definitely make it that more young female riders get to see her shred!! Stoked for her and the next gen shredders!!
  • 6 0
 This is super cool, I wonder if it means they’re going to sideline the whole Juliana thing as she’s such a good thing to have on side for their brand and just keep it all SC?? Juliana colours are usually cooler though IMO!
  • 1 0
 Yeah I never really understood why they did that. Why they didn’t just sign female riders to SC and just make female specific models instead of a separate brand.
  • 4 1
 Super rad. Curious why she's riding a santa cruz instead of a Juliana though? Wouldn't SC want to push their ladies line?
  • 3 0
 well deserved! keep going
  • 2 0
 There you go. Well done, Veronique. Now let's see us some bitchin' skids.
  • 2 0
 Let the making shapes begin!!
  • 2 1
 Santa Cruz adding even more spit and polish to an illustrious brand. Nice move.
  • 2 0
 Wicked! Deserved!
  • 1 0
 Perfect fit Cool . Congraty! 2021 is already shaping up
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah! Great news! Can't wait to see some edits!
  • 1 0
 2021, already looking better
  • 1 0
 Perfect match
  • 1 1
 Rat girl, yes !!!
  • 1 0
 rats aren't attractive, lol
  • 1 4
 Will nick her Veloris for this season Just to make the transition a bit more mellow for myself
