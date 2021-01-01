Veronique Sandler Signs with Santa Cruz

Veronique Sandler has signed with Santa Cruz following a 3 year spell with Marin. The UK-based, Kiwi freerider announced she was parting ways with Marin on December 28
and left it just four days to let us know her new sponsors. Alongside Santa Cruz, Sandler will be supported by Title, FiveTen, WTB, Giro and SRAM.
|Hyyype! Can’t even tell ya how stoked I am to be riding for Santa Cruz Bicycles for 2021 and beyond. I can’t wait to work on some exciting bits with these guys alongside these dreamy companies Title, Five Ten, WTB, Giro and SRAM. LETS GOOOO!—Veronique Sandler
What i mean by it is she is a sick rider that is a big part of that scene... I may be wrong but I'm sure santa cruz and cannondale make up a big part of that
