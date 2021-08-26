Bike Check: Veronique Sandler's Santa Cruz V10 - Audi Nines

Veronique has been cruising about her local spots on her V10 after recently moving to Santa Cruz Bicycles. After a long time spent at home due to the pandemic, Vero has been stoked to hit the road in Europe again, first getting a quick warm-up in Morzine before trucking to Audi Nines. We caught up with Vero to see how she's set up her bike for this week.
This bike has seen some love on the mountain sides of Wales
A stiff 600 lb coil spring shock here for all the big hits
