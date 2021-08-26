Bike Check: Veronique Sandler's Santa Cruz V10 - Audi Nines

Aug 26, 2021
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

Veronique Sandler's
Santa Cruz V10
BIKE CHECK

Veronique has been cruising about her local spots on her V10 after recently moving to Santa Cruz Bicycles. After a long time spent at home due to the pandemic, Vero has been stoked to hit the road in Europe again, first getting a quick warm-up in Morzine before trucking to Audi Nines. We caught up with Vero to see how she's set up her bike for this week.
Veronique Sandler // Santa Cruz Bicycles
Age: 28
Height: 168 cm / 5'6"
Weight: 58 kg / 128 lbs
Instagram: @veroniquesandler

Santa Cruz V10 Details

Frame: Santa Cruz V10 CC 27.5", small
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, 130 PSI
Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 600 lbs spring
Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve DH rims, Chris King hubs
Tires: WTB Verdict 27.5" x 2.5”, 40 PSI
Drivetrain: SRAM XO / Raceface chainring / e*thirteen chainguide
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 200 mm rotors front & rear
Pedals: Burgtec Penthouse flat pedals
Saddle & Seatpost Title JS1 saddle / CP1 seatpost
Cockpit: Title AH1 35 mm handlebars, 740 mm width / Title DM1 stem, 46 mm length, 35 mm clamp, 10 mm rise / WTB Wafel grips

Vero sending the final jump on the Freeride line

Title alloy bars and saddle

This bike has seen some love on the mountain sides of Wales

Santa Cruz Reserve Wheels

Burgtec Penthouse flat pedals

A stiff 600 lb coil spring shock here for all the big hits

WTB Wafel Grips


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10 Veronique Sandler


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
  • 1 0
 Give this man some upvotes, and don’t tell my wife.
  • 1 0
 Wait, we’re talking about the V10 right? That thing is fiiiinnnneeee

Post a Comment



