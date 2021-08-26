Bike Check: Veronique Sandler's Santa Cruz V10 - Audi Nines

Veronique has been cruising about her local spots on her V10 after recently moving to Santa Cruz Bicycles. After a long time spent at home due to the pandemic, Vero has been stoked to hit the road in Europe again, first getting a quick warm-up in Morzine before trucking to Audi Nines. We caught up with Vero to see how she's set up her bike for this week.

Veronique Sandler // Santa Cruz Bicycles

Age: 28

Height: 168 cm / 5'6"

Weight: 58 kg / 128 lbs

Instagram: @veroniquesandler

//28168 cm / 5'6"58 kg / 128 lbs

Santa Cruz V10 Details



Frame: Santa Cruz V10 CC 27.5", small

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, 130 PSI

Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 600 lbs spring

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve DH rims, Chris King hubs

Tires: WTB Verdict 27.5" x 2.5”, 40 PSI

Drivetrain: SRAM XO / Raceface chainring / e*thirteen chainguide

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 200 mm rotors front & rear

Pedals: Burgtec Penthouse flat pedals

Saddle & Seatpost Title JS1 saddle / CP1 seatpost

Cockpit: Title AH1 35 mm handlebars, 740 mm width / Title DM1 stem, 46 mm length, 35 mm clamp, 10 mm rise / WTB Wafel grips



Vero sending the final jump on the Freeride line

Title alloy bars and saddle

This bike has seen some love on the mountain sides of Wales

Santa Cruz Reserve Wheels

Burgtec Penthouse flat pedals

A stiff 600 lb coil spring shock here for all the big hits