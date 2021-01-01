Veronika Widmann Signs with Madison Saracen

After four years with Funn, 2019 European Champion Veronika Widmann has announced she will be riding for Madison Saracen in 2021. The Italian rider finished third in the overall in 2019, but was unable to complete the short 2020 season after ripping her obligus externus abdominalis in a crash in Leogang.
|Happy New Year 2021! I am beyond stoked to join @madisonsaracen! New opportunities, new goals and so much excitement for everything to come!
Wish you all a good start in the new year with love, health, happiness and a bright light shining for the future!—Veronika Widmann
Danny Hart and Madison Saracen parted ways
at the end of this season. No word yet as to who the UK rider will be signing with this coming season.
