Veronika Widmann Signs with Madison Saracen

Jan 1, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


After four years with Funn, 2019 European Champion Veronika Widmann has announced she will be riding for Madison Saracen in 2021. The Italian rider finished third in the overall in 2019, but was unable to complete the short 2020 season after ripping her obligus externus abdominalis in a crash in Leogang.


bigquotesHappy New Year 2021! I am beyond stoked to join @madisonsaracen! New opportunities, new goals and so much excitement for everything to come!

Wish you all a good start in the new year with love, health, happiness and a bright light shining for the future!Veronika Widmann


Danny Hart and Madison Saracen parted ways at the end of this season. No word yet as to who the UK rider will be signing with this coming season.

Racing and Events Madison Saracen Veronika Widmann


 Did pinkbike just discover a new body part..... The "obligus"??


But, looking forward to seeing you racing again in 2021!
 Congrats Veronika! Very cool.
 Well earned! Good luck in 2021!
 Yeiowwwww

