Furious, Fast, Freeriding in France - Video

Nov 12, 2017
by Edgar Hans  
Versatile Furious

by edgarphotographie
Since the new Furious was here, we looked for the best way to demonstrate its versatility. That's simple, it goes wherever the rider wants to go. It leaves room for the pleasure of riding, simply. We imagined several scenes, several types of terrain that allowed us to express ourselves, with Eliott riding and me behind the camera.

Eliott s Furious
Commencal Furious with Sr Suntour RUX, Magura MT7, Box drivechain & grips, HT Component pedals and Onza Aquila tires.

This is why the idea of a night introduction came. No nature, only the bike and the rider. We focus only on that. Then, we worked on a special night/day transition, we wanted an immersive and fast point of view, which creates surprise when the light comes. The most complicated shot was not to see the lights in the field of view of the GoPro. The goal was to gradually bring all types of terrain.

Versatile Furious screenshot available Monday 13th November

As usual, the video was made in the Vosges. The woods are a source of inspiration and a great place to ride a mountain bike. The introduction is followed by a loamy Vosgian track quite typical but mostly very fun and rather fast. Here is a kind of speed and style, Lapoire sauce. With a part realized in the bike park, and the second part in the atypical garden of Eliott.

Eliott Lap tre

And finally, what better than a beautiful freeride. A unique freeride, framed by nature. This was one of the most complex and relatively dangerous part. In terms of filming also, difficult to show the stiffness of the spot. Special mention in the last passage for Eliott, where pebbles have gradually piled up on the lower part of the descent, making the thing even more full-bodied.

Vosgian freeride

To create a movie with Eliott is always a pleasure, even if this project was the heaviest (night shot, freeride shot, time, etc) it was really cool. And if you want to know more about this movie, check the behind the scenes here.

KS by night

MENTIONS: @edgarphotographie / @COMMENCALbicycles


 I've said it befor and I'll say it again:

I've got a cat.
 That's sooooo cool ! What's his name ?
 @edgarphotographie: lols!

Her name is Pauline! She's fluffy as fook and racially harmonised. (Black and white).

Only downfall is the occasional piss on the carpet.
 i really like what commencal are doing but i kinda prefer this vid and the older supreme (i know it has 180mm travel versus the furious's 200 but still)

www.pinkbike.com/news/Brendan-Howey-Video-Commencal-Supreme-FR-2012.html
 That Colorist's name... Your welcome.
 Thanks for watching the video until the end Smile
 Thx oquartly.
 That transition shot was pretty smooth! tup
 Thanks dude ! It was not simple, but so fun to imagine it Smile
 nice vid, looks like a great bike - i still have the old 2009 furious and it has served me well
 furious needs a single crown version for them tricks
 Comme toujours un excellent travail Edgar ! Bravo grand, c'est superbe !
 Merci mec ! Smile

