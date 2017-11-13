Furious, Fast, Freeriding in France - Video





Since the new Furious was here, we looked for the best way to demonstrate its versatility. That's simple, it goes wherever the rider wants to go. It leaves room for the pleasure of riding, simply. We imagined several scenes, several types of terrain that allowed us to express ourselves, with Eliott riding and me behind the camera.





Commencal Furious with Sr Suntour RUX, Magura MT7, Box drivechain & grips, HT Component pedals and Onza Aquila tires.



This is why the idea of a night introduction came. No nature, only the bike and the rider. We focus only on that. Then, we worked on a special night/day transition, we wanted an immersive and fast point of view, which creates surprise when the light comes. The most complicated shot was not to see the lights in the field of view of the GoPro. The goal was to gradually bring all types of terrain.







As usual, the video was made in the Vosges. The woods are a source of inspiration and a great place to ride a mountain bike. The introduction is followed by a loamy Vosgian track quite typical but mostly very fun and rather fast. Here is a kind of speed and style, Lapoire sauce. With a part realized in the bike park, and the second part in the atypical garden of Eliott.







And finally, what better than a beautiful freeride. A unique freeride, framed by nature. This was one of the most complex and relatively dangerous part. In terms of filming also, difficult to show the stiffness of the spot. Special mention in the last passage for Eliott, where pebbles have gradually piled up on the lower part of the descent, making the thing even more full-bodied.



