VHS Launches Version 2.0 of Their Slapper Tape

Just 8 months ago we launched our VHS slapper tape from our garage in Queenstown, New Zealand. Back in March, we were excitedly preparing to head to Lousã for the first round of the World Cup to launch our product and starting to film our launch video that we’d spent months planning. By the end of the month, the trip had been cancelled, our launch video was unfinished and New Zealand was heading into a nationwide lockdown. In the midst of a pandemic and with global economic uncertainty hanging over us we weren’t too sure how well our product would be received.
So we gathered what video footage we did have (thanks to our amazing riders KC Till, Mateo Verdier and Eddie Masters) and on April 1st (yeah we know...) we launched VHS slapper tape. We were truly overwhelmed with the response to the product and so excited to see everyone stoked on it. Yet it wasn’t quite the product we’d imagined from the beginning. Since launching we’ve been working to alter the design to ensure that it fits all bikes and offers more protection for your chainstay. We’ve been changing up manufacturers and materials and working with our local printers to bring you sustainably sourced packaging that's also biodegradable.
Our new version is finally here: VHS 2.0. Softer, wider, quieter, faster.
Thanks to all the continued support through our launch in 2020, It's been an amazing journey to get this far and deliver a product we can be genuinely proud of. We're just getting started and we cant wait to show you what else we have lined up! Merry Christmas.
Emma making the most of Queenstowns newest trail, HotRod.
