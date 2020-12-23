VHS Launches Version 2.0 of Their Slapper Tape

VHS in all its unpacked 80s glory.

PRESS RELEASE: Velocity Hucking Systems

If you didn't know of Emma Olofsson you will now!

Air bubbles - Our clever yet simple design is just that, soft pockets of air that completely absorb the impact of your chain.

A custom QR code that will take you through to our handy installation video and free stickers! We can't imagine there's much to complain about here.

Product Details:



• Length - 350mm Width - 70mm

• Malleable silicone rubber

• $44.99 NZD / £24.99 GBP

• One size fits all / easily cut to fit

• Clean and easy to install

• Long lasting and effective

• Available now



Emma making the most of Queenstowns newest trail, HotRod.