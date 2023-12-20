VHS Announces V-3 Chainstay Tape

PRESS RELEASE: Velocity Hucking Systems
Wider, Softer, Stronger! Buzzwords aside, we are excited to introduce the third iteration of VHS, V-3. We've put in significant effort into refining multiple aspects, including designs, materials, adhesives, shapes, and even our iconic packaging – resulting in a comprehensive redesign from the ground up.
Similar to version 2.0, this release also marks a transition to a new manufacturer. Fortunately, they have been instrumental in collaborating with us to deliver a product we proudly endorse. We understand that achieving the perfect chain silencer is a challenge, especially when operating from a makeshift office in a bedroom – and no, that's not a joke.
Nevertheless, we've given it our best shot. Notably, we've increased the base size from 70mm to 140mm, allowing you to wrap your entire chain stay. This enhancement eliminates any exposed edges that might catch on your shoes. When combined with the array of other improvements we've made, we confidently assert that this is the quietest and most durable aftermarket tape available.The official soundtrack of V-3 boasting 8 great 'LAPS' .A.I Video
Different, right? We hope you find the concept intriguing. It's an exciting time in the tech space, and who knows, perhaps one day you'll be able to rely on an A.I to create everything you need for launching your own product – now that's a thought that might send shivers down your spine!
Our decision to delve into this space stemmed from a desire to explore its possibilities. After a few hours of playful experimentation online, the idea was born to create what you've just witnessed. Apart from the intro, which is a blend of stock video and some purchased sounds, the entirety is generated by A.I – yes, that includes the narrator. It's worth noting that, despite the marvels of AI, there are still limitations, as evidenced by some of the more unconventional bike designs. Linkage fork making a comeback? Apologies for not presenting another live-action comedy for your entertainment, but be on the lookout for April 1st!
Product Changes
• Wider Base (to wrap around the entire chain stay )
• Softer Silicone
• Thiner bumps thickness
• Angled bumps
• New adhesive (far more user friendly, experience)
• Kiss cut adhesive (peal sections off one at a time for easier installation)
• Even better box
Available either through your local distributor/bike shop or directly from our website, hopefully all setup and shipping by the time you read this, There may be a small delay systems end but preorders are available, with more information found on our website as to shipping date.
Thanks again for your continued support, bigger and better things are still to come.
Much love,
Your silent accomplice
Most worldwide shipping is available with more coming in the next week.
All international shipping (outside the US) is currently DDU but if do not want to be stung with any surprise duties/taxes
check back next when our DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) is set up!
Canada, you are not forgotten! shipping to you guys when worldwide DDP is implemented.
Thanks again!