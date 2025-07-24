VHS Relaunches V-3 Chain Sound Dampener with Support from RideWrap

“VHS has always been simple, effective, and built to perform. Built by riders. Backed by results. It represents the raw, garage-built hustle that we’re all about. I recently witnessed the power of the VHS DH program first-hand at the World Cup, being repped by loads of athletes from across the world. When we saw its availability disappearing, we knew it needed another shot, and we’re stoked to keep sharing something that riders genuinely value. It’s not a reboot; it’s about keeping a really good thing going.” -Dan Seguin, RideWrap Co-Founder