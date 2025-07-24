Powered by Outside

VHS Relaunches V-3 Chain Sound Dampener with Support from RideWrap

Jul 24, 2025
by Velocity Hucking Systems  

photo
V-3 CHAIN
SOUND DAMPENER
PRESS RELEASE: Velocity Hucking Systems

FOR THE LOVE OF DOWNHILL: VHS LIVES ON

Velocity Hucking Systems (better known as VHS) is back.

Born from the mind of UK-born, NZ-raised downhill lifer Ferris Fairbairn, VHS earned a cult following for its simplicity, effectiveness, and no-BS attitude. And now, to celebrate the relaunch, VHS is opening the gates: limited open sponsorships are available for World Cup DH teams and development programs, because supporting riders has always been at the brand’s core.

But before we get into the relaunch, it’s important to understand how we got here. Like any good story, the origin of VHS is one that deserves a rewind.

photo
photo

What began as hand-cut prototypes built in a Queenstown bedroom snowballed into a cult hit, showing up on World Cup bikes and earning praise from some of the fastest racers on the planet. We made noise for all the right reasons...by keeping bikes quiet.

photo
photo

But like many rider-led projects, the uphill climb wasn’t easy. Ferris built VHS while holding down a full-time job, battling imposter syndrome, and figuring out how to run a global business on the fly. The product hit, but scaling it solo was never the plan.

“VHS was just a hobby that got way out of hand,” Ferris joked in an interview with The Loam Wolf. “I’m a dyslexic electrician that didn’t go to uni and spent too much time on Halo as a kid… I just had an idea and went for it.”

Eventually, VHS hit a rough patch and the much-anticipated V-3 quietly slipped off shelves, leaving a hole in the downhill world the rider-first brand once thrived in. VHS helped lead the charge in muting chain slap and silencing chatter where it mattered most, so when the brand went quiet, the silence spoke volumes.

photo
Specialized Demo Race w/ RideWrap Tailored Protection™ & VHS Chain Sound Dampener

That’s when RideWrap stepped up. Ferris immediately knew he’d found the right crew to carry the torch—people who didn’t just see a product worth saving, but a rider-first brand worth backing. With their support, VHS is rolling back onto the scene, better supported and ready to deliver.

bigquotes“VHS has always been simple, effective, and built to perform. Built by riders. Backed by results. It represents the raw, garage-built hustle that we’re all about. I recently witnessed the power of the VHS DH program first-hand at the World Cup, being repped by loads of athletes from across the world. When we saw its availability disappearing, we knew it needed another shot, and we’re stoked to keep sharing something that riders genuinely value. It’s not a reboot; it’s about keeping a really good thing going.” -Dan Seguin, RideWrap Co-Founder


photo
VHS V-3 Chain Sound Dampening is available now. Same soul. New platform.

Ferris is still stoked to see the product he built get a second life—this time, with the support it always needed. The mission hasn’t changed: keep bikes quiet, support gravity riders, and give back to the DH community that helped VHS thrive.

That dedication to the scene was always core to what VHS did—whether it was innovating from a flat in Queenstown or backing grassroots programs like Nukeproof Team VHS (NTV). That team gave up-and-coming riders a shot at national races and World Cups, and proved VHS’ heart has always been in the right place: beyond the pines, between the tape, and beside the riders doing it for the love of speed.

bigquotes“I never imagined something I made on the floor of my flat would end up on bikes at World Cups. I’m so proud of what VHS became, and even prouder to see it continue with a crew like RideWrap who get what it’s all about—supporting riders and building for the love of the sport. I'm excited to report VHS is in good hands.”
—Ferris Fairbairn, VHS Founder

To celebrate the rebirth, VHS is opening the gates. Limited open sponsorships are now available to existing World Cup DH Teams and development programs. Because making the sport more accessible and keeping bikes silent on the way down is what this has always been about.

This is VHS. Back, and better supported than ever.


VHS V-3 Chain Sound Dampeners are available for purchase at VHSMTB.COM, RIDEWRAP.COM
and available through select dealers and distributors.

VHS V-3 PRICING:

$35 USD



photo
VHS - VELOCITY HUCKING SYSTEMS
Founded in Queenstown, New Zealand, VHS is the original chain slap eliminator.

Photos by: VHS & RideWrap
Locations: New Zealand & Whistler, British Columbia


Dealer pricing is also available in the RideWrap Dealer Portal or from VHSMTB.com.
Distributor opportunities available worldwide.


Click HERE to submit an application for your team’s sponsorship with VHS.


38 Comments
  • 760
 Thank you for the support, truly. RideWrap’s got it from here, and I couldn’t be happier.
  • 380
 Appreciate you, Ferris. VHS wouldn’t exist without your vision and grit. We’re proud to carry the torch and keep the mission alive.

And as always, we'll be in the comments to answer any questions!
  • 100
 @RideWrap: the days of flex-tape, garage door foam sealer, soft velcro, and heat guns are over for me! stoked!!
  • 90
 @collinmcballin: The home hardware aisle is gonna miss you, but we're hyped to have you on board.
  • 80
 Not even kidding when I say I've been checking your website every couple of months to see when I could buy your product again. The best way to make your bike shut the f*ck up.

Hope you go buy yourself a yacht and a lambo with your exit money. Wink
  • 10
 @RideWrap: Are there any shops in Whistler that would have this in-stock? Would love to buy a couple before I head home.
  • 40
 @afterbangin: Come on down to RideWrap Whistler (in Function Junction) - we've got em
  • 20
 @RideWrap: Thank you for the reply. I’ll stop by on my way out tomorrow!
  • 30
 @RideWrap: This is Very Hot Stuff!
  • 161
 Regarding the recent poll on first upgrades you do on a bike, for me it’s this. Hope it’s available all the time now, as I’d just buy one when the versions were released knowing they would sell out eventually and just not be available. Definitely picking one up asap.
  • 130
 Our goal is to have it in stock at all times across the world. Our track record with similar products is pretty good!
  • 61
 Super high quality product. Next up, can VHS please make a damper for the Sram b-stop mount, it's clanging like crazy. And no I don't want to do that hall-lock mod. Just a little dot of the same material would be awesome.
  • 10
 I tried this with an off-cut of VHS. The material is too soft, it gets squeezed out of the way under load. The Hall lock is still the way.
  • 198
 I had this happen once. If you back your SRAM b screw out a quarter turn, and then re-tighten it half a turn it will shift the torque profile on the threads. After that, back it out three quarters of a turn and apply blue loctite on the first exposed thread you see (closest to the derailleur body). No turn the screw a quarter of a turn back to the right (tighten). Then remove the SRAM derailleur from the derailleur mount. Carefully move it to the nearest trash receptacle, and place it in the bottom delicately. Now, taking great care to center yourself over the derailleur, defacate into the trash can so that your SRAM derailleur can rest in peace with like material. Replace derailleur with shimano and you'll never have this issue again.
  • 10
 Didnt sram just kill off b tension screws
  • 51
 New version looks great (fully wrapping the CS). The pods on the first gen worked well for muting sound, but my shoe heel always peeled up the end of the tape since it ended on the side. Glad this product will live on. PS: sticking a few of the off-cut pods on the underside of the CS up near the chainring is great for helping with floppy chains.
  • 63
 Would've been nice if vhs made it known it was basically out of business but still had an active website ready to take your money . About a year ago tried to order vhs tape because I've used it before and it's a good product. Had to get cc company to dispute the charge .
  • 30
 Hey, I defiantly did via the socials. the website was completely taken down with a "we will back back" home page message. There must have been a different website or supplier website that got left on. Sorry if that's happened but glad you got a refund sorted out
  • 93
 I didn't know you liked to get wet.
  • 20
 Well played lad, still have my old V1 VHS tape (i think, paid a bloody fortune on import duties getting it into ireland at the time!!!!!) on my bike and the cut offs on my cross bike and even a few of the left over flat side bits on my kids bike!!! Great stuff - brilliant idea well executed and whatever that glue stuff you have on it is great!
  • 30
 THANKS! appreciate you being an early adopter, v1 was a little rough around the edges to where it is now but glad you are still enjoying it
  • 50
 Buying for the Halo mention
  • 40
 I'll wait for Betamax to make one.
  • 30
 I'm holding out for LaserDisc
  • 10
 I miss having more color options but I imagine its costly to add that kind of variety. Always appreciate a simple no BS and not overpriced part.
  • 40
 The number one goal is to ensure it is always in stock from all of our facilities, and part of that was the decision of simplifying down to the most popular (by far) black color for the time being.
  • 20
 @RideWrap: Makes sense and probably for the best... my white VHS tape was not white for long ha
  • 20
 When VHS comes out with a hot new product, do they call it a Betamax version?
  • 1513
 Dampener? So, it makes my chain sound wet?
  • 716
flag GrabAShovel (Jul 24, 2025 at 9:29) (Below Threshold)
 Dampener is the correct term...
  • 78
 "Dampener" - A thing that has a restraining or subduing effect. A device that reduces vibration.
  • 43
 @RideWrap: Damper
  • 31
 @mammal:moistly wrong
  • 32
 @skiwenric: Damping is the technical/scientific term. Unfortunately, Dampening has become a common layman's term, in place of Damping.
  • 20
 I slap my chain most days this time of year
  • 13
 Make it converting the chainslap into power for el. shifting
Below threshold threads are hidden







