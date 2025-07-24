VHS Relaunches V-3 Chain Sound Dampener with Support from RideWrap

PRESS RELEASE: Velocity Hucking SystemsFOR THE LOVE OF DOWNHILL: VHS LIVES ON
Velocity Hucking Systems (better known as VHS) is back.
Born from the mind of UK-born, NZ-raised downhill lifer Ferris Fairbairn, VHS earned a cult following for its simplicity, effectiveness, and no-BS attitude. And now, to celebrate the relaunch, VHS is opening the gates: limited open sponsorships are available for World Cup DH teams and development programs, because supporting riders has always been at the brand’s core.
But before we get into the relaunch, it’s important to understand how we got here. Like any good story, the origin of VHS is one that deserves a rewind.
What began as hand-cut prototypes built in a Queenstown bedroom snowballed into a cult hit, showing up on World Cup bikes and earning praise from some of the fastest racers on the planet. We made noise for all the right reasons...by keeping bikes quiet.
But like many rider-led projects, the uphill climb wasn’t easy. Ferris built VHS while holding down a full-time job, battling imposter syndrome, and figuring out how to run a global business on the fly. The product hit, but scaling it solo was never the plan.
“VHS was just a hobby that got way out of hand,” Ferris joked in an interview with The Loam Wolf. “I’m a dyslexic electrician that didn’t go to uni and spent too much time on Halo as a kid… I just had an idea and went for it.”
Eventually, VHS hit a rough patch and the much-anticipated V-3 quietly slipped off shelves, leaving a hole in the downhill world the rider-first brand once thrived in. VHS helped lead the charge in muting chain slap and silencing chatter where it mattered most, so when the brand went quiet, the silence spoke volumes.
That’s when RideWrap stepped up. Ferris immediately knew he’d found the right crew to carry the torch—people who didn’t just see a product worth saving, but a rider-first brand worth backing. With their support, VHS is rolling back onto the scene, better supported and ready to deliver.
|“VHS has always been simple, effective, and built to perform. Built by riders. Backed by results. It represents the raw, garage-built hustle that we’re all about. I recently witnessed the power of the VHS DH program first-hand at the World Cup, being repped by loads of athletes from across the world. When we saw its availability disappearing, we knew it needed another shot, and we’re stoked to keep sharing something that riders genuinely value. It’s not a reboot; it’s about keeping a really good thing going.” -Dan Seguin, RideWrap Co-Founder
Ferris is still stoked to see the product he built get a second life—this time, with the support it always needed. The mission hasn’t changed: keep bikes quiet, support gravity riders, and give back to the DH community that helped VHS thrive.
That dedication to the scene was always core to what VHS did—whether it was innovating from a flat in Queenstown or backing grassroots programs like Nukeproof Team VHS (NTV). That team gave up-and-coming riders a shot at national races and World Cups, and proved VHS’ heart has always been in the right place: beyond the pines, between the tape, and beside the riders doing it for the love of speed.
|“I never imagined something I made on the floor of my flat would end up on bikes at World Cups. I’m so proud of what VHS became, and even prouder to see it continue with a crew like RideWrap who get what it’s all about—supporting riders and building for the love of the sport. I'm excited to report VHS is in good hands.”
—Ferris Fairbairn, VHS Founder
To celebrate the rebirth, VHS is opening the gates. Limited open sponsorships are now available
to existing World Cup DH Teams and development programs. Because making the sport more accessible and keeping bikes silent on the way down is what this has always been about.
This is VHS. Back, and better supported than ever.
VHS V-3 Chain Sound Dampeners are available for purchase
, RIDEWRAP.COM
and available through select dealers and distributors.
VHS - VELOCITY HUCKING SYSTEMS
Founded in Queenstown, New Zealand, VHS is the original chain slap eliminator.
Photos by: VHS & RideWrap
Locations: New Zealand & Whistler, British Columbia
Click HERE
to submit an application for your team’s sponsorship with VHS.
