VHS Anti-Chainslap Tape Now Comes In 6 Different Colors

Jul 21, 2022
by Velocity Hucking Systems  
VHS now in colour

by VHS
VHS, now available in six colors

PRESS RELEASE: Velocity Hucking Systems

After nearly a year of testing and refining we are pleased to announce the release our updated VHS tape! hint, its in color now. Whats the point of having anti chain slap product that doesn't slap back aesthetically? Checkmate inner tubes.

Details:

• Available now from your local Distributor.
• Or directly from our website.
• $34.99 USD
• 350mm in length
• 70mm wide
• Tape won't stain and can be cleaned back to brand new
"Fox Orange" Orange

World Champs White & "Formula Fork" Purple


Bladerunner Blue


Rambo Red & Game Over Green

by VHS
More Details:

• Will clean up nicely, even if you have abused it with the dirtiest of chains
• This is after 8 months of abuse.
• Keen eyes would have seen these tested at Val di Sole World Champs 2021
• Orange - Perfectly match the Fox orange fork lowers/ springs
• Purple - Also match the Formula Fork purple lowers and springs
• Red
• White
• Blue
• Green
• Still more expensive than an inner tube


Also Mudguards to match and stickers to. . . . .stick



For more information click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


12 Comments

  • 2 0
 That video was great. Has anyone used it and have an opinion? I currently made little humps on my chainstay using mastic tape and spaced them out evenly... any better than that solution?
  • 1 0
 I did the same (humps are closed-cell foam) and have the same question. Happy to support a small business if their product is better than my home-brew version!
  • 1 0
 …or jump run OG inner tube wrapped in electrical tape for super cheap. Just sayin’.
  • 1 0
 Anybody have a lot of chain slap noise on their Enduro? Waiting for an STFU but they drop ship from China and it's been 8 weeks
  • 1 0
 I had STFU for awhile it helps.
  • 1 0
 I tried STFU on 2 bikes... you put 2 on the chainstay and the one furthest back on the chainstay would always end up falling into the wheel spokes and breaking the STFU, happened on both my bikes. You have to constantly check the zip ties holding them.
  • 1 0
 I use peace of old inner tube attached with zip ties on my xc bike but that purple vhs would look so nice on that mat black frame!
  • 1 1
 How well do these stay on? $35 seems like 2 times what this “should” cost, but if it actually stays put for the life of the bike then I guess it’s worth it.
  • 1 1
 I agree the price is out of touch for fancy tape that may not even stick/last the life of the bike. STFU or old school Lizard Skins for the win.
  • 1 0
 Clean stays properly with isopropyl and slap it on: I have had zero issues for about 2 seasons!
  • 1 1
 The best part is that they tell you it’s still more expensive than a tube
  • 1 0
 I'm waiting for the Beta-Max version





