VHS Anti-Chainslap Tape Now Comes In 6 Different Colors

After nearly a year of testing and refining we are pleased to announce the release our updated VHS tape! hint, its in color now. Whats the point of having anti chain slap product that doesn't slap back aesthetically? Checkmate inner tubes.
Details:
• Available now from your local Distributor. • Or directly from our website. • $34.99 USD • 350mm in length • 70mm wide • Tape won't stain and can be cleaned back to brand new
• Will clean up nicely, even if you have abused it with the dirtiest of chains • This is after 8 months of abuse. • Keen eyes would have seen these tested at Val di Sole World Champs 2021 • Orange - Perfectly match the Fox orange fork lowers/ springs • Purple - Also match the Formula Fork purple lowers and springs • Red • White • Blue • Green • Still more expensive than an inner tube
Also Mudguards to match and stickers to. . . . .stick
