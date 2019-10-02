Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Viathon Bikes Drop Prices & Become Available Through Walmart

Oct 2, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Viathon Bikes launched to surprise, confusion and intrigue back in April, offering high-end carbon XC hardtails despite links to Walmart.

Walmart are best known for their $300-$500 bikes that had a reputation as bikes that “real” cyclists scoff at when seen in the wild. These bikes were different though. They looked the part, were made from carbon and had specs that would make even the vainest dentist's head turn. The news was interesting for more than the bikes though; Walmart could potentially be a huge player moving into the high-end bike market and cause some serious disruption.

We expected Walmart to use their purchasing power and distribution model to produce some bikes that were unmatched in terms of value. Initially though, the high-end brand was only available on viathonbicycles.com and the value of the bikes wasn't as exceptional as expected. When comparing spec to spec, it worked out to be roughly equal to already existing direct order brands such as Canyon.

That has all changed now though as Walmart have started stocking Viathon bikes and with 11,300 retail units under 58 banners in 27 countries, it's not much of a surprise that they have been able to drive down the prices somewhat too.


The Viathon M.1 is available in the same three spec levels or as a frame only option as before but now they are even more affordable. The top of the range XX1 spec drops more than a grand down to $4,898, the X01 drops $500 to $2,998 and the entry-level GX model now sits at just under $2,000 from $2,400. The frame only is now half price at $1,000.

At this price point, they are now cheaper than equivalent options from even direct sale brands. If you want a carbon, XC, race hardtail and price is your main concern, Viathon could now be the brand to beat.

This is just a first step for Viathon and we'll watch keenly how they develop as a brand going forwards. Can they throw off the 'Walmart bike' reputation and will they begin to expand their offering to more trail and gravity oriented models? One thing is for sure, Walmart has the potential to grow mountain biking to new audiences and get more people out on a decent pair of wheels and these price drops will make that even more likely.

For more information on the Viathon range, check out our first look here.

Find the bikes on walmart.com here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Hardtail Viathon


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
77881 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
70077 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
65365 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
55492 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
48977 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
48578 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
46358 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
38382 views

32 Comments

  • 34 3
 Good. Time for competition to drive down the absurd prices on bikes. Pretty sad that a brand new YZ250 cost thousands less than some of the bikes I come across in the wild.
  • 3 0
 Right? That's a common argument in PB comments and everyone blows up saying you can't actually get a good mx bike for that price... so why did I see one like you mentioned for 6k at my dealership?
  • 6 0
 250? You could get a 450 for the same as a well optioned V10. Absurd that things with engines are cheaper than pedal bikes
  • 21 0
 I think it's time for a Field Test review on this bike to dispel or confirm all the controversy. I'd like to know how it rides, how well it's assembled, quality of the frame, etc.
  • 14 0
 I agree, actually.
  • 3 0
 Could be interesting. Makes me think of the Walmart gaming pcs released a while back, which were so bad reviewers raised concerns about their safety, despite the presence name brand components. Maybe in this specialist market they've done a better job. Maybe.
  • 5 0
 This should be interesting!!
  • 4 0
 Surprised it hasn't happened already... or will it appear on tomorrow's front page!
  • 1 2
 $2000 is still steep for an entry level hardtail, especially without at 27.5+ option.
  • 18 0
 We dentists don't shop at Walmart. Waiting for Whole Foods to offer MTBs
  • 15 7
 Not a fan of Walmart. I won't shop with them.
  • 16 0
 Meanwhile, the Waltons have put Millions? (not sure exactly) into building up a mountain bike mecca in Bentonville, Arkansas.
  • 11 0
 Correct that... 74 million. That's a hell of alot of awesome MTB trails... read about it here... www.outsideonline.com/2295486/single-track-minds
  • 3 0
 @projectnortheast: I appreciate what the Waltons have done for biking in NWA. I live here & it is awesome. But ... I stopped shopping at Walmart years ago do to the way they do business ... Still not a fan, Still don't shop there.
  • 3 0
 ummm....I regularly pass the bikes in walmart on my way to the sporting goods section to buy fishing/hunting stuff and I don't know of these $500 walmart bikes you speak of...$250 is about the top price going unless yall have some gucci walmarts wherever this story was based?
  • 2 0
 Good, we need more of this competition. Like was stated, much of the pricing for this sport is utterly absurd. Mountain bikes that rival the cost of motorcycles, silly parts that cost $30 for a $5 part, extremely expensive tools (because Park Tools is worse than Snap-On), etc.

It’s bad when I want to get friends into riding, but none of them can envision paying the outrageous costs. And if Kawasaki can make a full on ZX-6R with a $9,999 MSRP, then any mountain bike that’s even remotely close to that is absurdly overinflated. Because there is a 0% chance the R&D costs are even remotely close, and same with all the materials.
  • 2 0
 There may be a slightly lower initial cost but damn, these are gonna have terrible resale value. When you're at this level, you may as well just buy direct from manufacturer through Aliexpress
  • 1 0
 Allright, so, the frame is a tad cheaper than it's competitors, but that's about it... I mean, they still have to make the same deals with sram, rockshox, shimano etc. as all the other big brands. Doesn't really looks like a revolution to me yet
  • 3 0
 Will these bikes be sold in a box and assembled by the owner? Or assembled in store by Walmart employees????
  • 2 1
 Wouldn’t be caught dead buying one of their bikes but competition in any industry is a good thing. Will hopefully bring the prices down across the board
  • 1 0
 Someone in the Walmart family must be a mtb enthusiast as they also fund the Bentonville Arkansas trails which I believe is where their HQ is located.
  • 3 1
 Well I'm kinda torn here. Love lower price bikes and bringing the MTB sport to more people.. But ... Walmart.
  • 2 0
 Could always ride it and return it! Walmart's return policy is insane and the employees there generally DGAF.
  • 2 0
 Read through the small print... "Returns and Refund Policy: 60 days from date of purchase - new or used with proof of original purchase. Returns only available to original purchaser. Refunds can only be issued to your original payment method. We highly recommend retaining the original shipping box & protective packaging for future use. Bike is not returnable if damaged or not fit for continued use (Please see Warranty and Crash Replacement policy) "
  • 1 0
 So this is competing against the Ibis DV9? ($1k frame only pricing). Seems like an easy decision there.
  • 2 0
 FWIW, Ibis quietly raised the price on the DV9 to $1250 about ~6 month ago.
  • 1 0
 @Inertiaman: I didn't know that.... It had been a smoking deal!
  • 2 0
 can i return it after thrashing it for a season?
  • 1 0
 60 days, not bad!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020661
Mobile Version of Website