Victor Koretzky & Martin Vidaurre Join Specialized Factory Racing

Personally, I’m super excited about the two new riders we managed to sign for the next few years……Martin made his first impression back in 2020 at WC in Leogang….. he was the most outstanding rider of the weekend as he enjoyed the crazy wet and muddy conditions….. and managed to entertain the crowd without even winning the race. From there onwards, we followed his development and gave all we had to convince him to join our team in 2023. With Victor, we exchanged some messages during the season as he is also a very talented and exciting rider with the right mindset and shares the team spirit. Still, with his ongoing contract till the end of 2023 with B&B Hotels, we were just on standby and willing to race in 2023 with “only “ 5 riders on the team. Once the rumour of the default of the B&B team started and Victor was legally allowed to have conversations with other teams again, we continued our discussions, and together with Bora Hansgrohe, we could offer him the ideal environment to fulfil his desire to become a champ on MTB, and road hopefully. This is the most exciting and hopefully the strongest XCO team I have worked with since I’m with Specialized! — Benno Willeit, Team Manager