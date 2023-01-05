Victor Koretzky & Martin Vidaurre Join Specialized Factory Racing

Specialized's XC race team will feature two new riders in 2023 as Victor Koretzky and Martin Vidaurre are added to the roster.
Joining Specialized's Factory XC team in 2023 Martin Vidaurre will be taking on his first Elite season following a very successful 2022 World Cup series where he won all but one race. Joining Martin as another fresh face on the team is Victor Koretzky who was a last-minute addition to Specialized's team after the collapse of his previous road racing team. Since his last team ended Victor was picked up by the Bora Hansgrohe team where he will race on the road alongside XC World Cups with Specialized.
|I am happy and very excited to join the Specialized Factory Racing Team. So many factors influenced my decision, but Specialized is a racing company, one of the best out there, and I am sure I made the best decision for me. The bikes have a good history, and the team knows how to win. On the other side is Specialized's big community in Sudamerica. For sure is not going to be easy; there is a lot to learn, but I will keep my style and try something crazy. I have no significant pressure, so it's time to take opportunities and get more experience. My goal will be consistent the whole season.— Martin Vidaurre
|I am excited to join the Specialized Factory Team for 2023 and beyond. The decision was made very late after my last team could not fulfil commitments, but I am happy to have signed with a team where I can chase my dreams. I will be riding for Bora Hansgrohe on the road, and we will target some one-day races. I aim to be in good form early in the season and perform well at these road races before turning my attention to the MTB. The world championships in Scotland will be significant to qualify for the 2024 games, and I will give everything to achieve this goal. Unfortunately, I have not been able to join the team at the recent camp, but I know all the riders, and I am excited to join them in person very soon— Victor Koretzky
|Personally, I’m super excited about the two new riders we managed to sign for the next few years……Martin made his first impression back in 2020 at WC in Leogang….. he was the most outstanding rider of the weekend as he enjoyed the crazy wet and muddy conditions….. and managed to entertain the crowd without even winning the race. From there onwards, we followed his development and gave all we had to convince him to join our team in 2023. With Victor, we exchanged some messages during the season as he is also a very talented and exciting rider with the right mindset and shares the team spirit. Still, with his ongoing contract till the end of 2023 with B&B Hotels, we were just on standby and willing to race in 2023 with “only “ 5 riders on the team. Once the rumour of the default of the B&B team started and Victor was legally allowed to have conversations with other teams again, we continued our discussions, and together with Bora Hansgrohe, we could offer him the ideal environment to fulfil his desire to become a champ on MTB, and road hopefully. This is the most exciting and hopefully the strongest XCO team I have worked with since I’m with Specialized!— Benno Willeit, Team Manager
Victor Koretzky and Martin Vidaurre will join Haley Batten, Laura Stigger, Sina Frei and Christopher Blevins who are returning to the team in 2023.
