Vida Adventures Returns with Backshop Travel in Guatemala, October 20–27, 2017







returns in 2017 with an adventure travel trip to Guatemala in partnership with



“Traveling to Guatemala last summer was the most incredible and diverse place I have ever mountain biked— from the lush jungles and thick vines, to crossing over volcanic remains, to descending towards the emerald blue waters of Lago Atitlan,” said Brittany Greer,



Vida Adventures returns in 2017 with an adventure travel trip to Guatemala in partnership with Backshop Bicycle Travel Supply coming October 20-27, 2017. This exclusive experience combines the expertise of Vida coaches, local guides, and the rich natural resources that Guatemala has to offer, to create an unforgettable mountain bike experience, catered for the women of Vida.“Traveling to Guatemala last summer was the most incredible and diverse place I have ever mountain biked— from the lush jungles and thick vines, to crossing over volcanic remains, to descending towards the emerald blue waters of Lago Atitlan,” said Brittany Greer, Vida MTB Series coach and one of your guides to Vida Adventures in Guatemala. “I am excited to return and share my experiences with women who want to explore a new corner of the world with all of the finest accruements of guided riding.”

A post shared by VIDA MTB Series (@vidamtbseries) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:24am PDT



Building on the overwhelming success of the Vida MTB Series, parent company Vida Events, Inc. launched a luxury mountain biking travel operation exclusively for women in 2015. Vida Adventures is a mission-driven coalition of adventurous spirits dedicated to creating experiences that combine riding in the most beautiful destinations in the world with inspirational guiding. Their purpose is to offer an opportunity for women to connect with each other, with themselves, and develop a deeper sense of confidence and appreciation for riding in the mountains and exploring new destinations.





Photo Credit // Ian Fohrman



“The adventurous spirit has always been alive within Vida, and our goal is to foster this with meaningful experiences that leave a long-lasting impression,” said Sarah Rawley, president of Vida Events, Inc. “Backshop Bike’s proven track record of specializing in adventure tour operations in Central America, and Vida's incredible coaches who understand the motivations and desires of our clients are the perfect combinations to work together to facilitate a trip of a lifetime.”





Photo Credit // Ian Fohrman



Known for it’s “eternal spring” climate and volcano-formed landscape, Antigua, Guatemala is a mountain biker’s dream come true. Epic rides can be found in all directions. Lung busting climbs, technical descents, and fast rolling singletrack sections are all part of the experience. Since the 1990s, Antigua’s cobblestone paved streets have drawn mountain bikers from Guatemala and around the world to create a unique destination for cycling tourists. While in Antigua, Backshop clients are immersed in an environment inspired by culture, language, and history.





Photo Credit // Ian Fohrman



“If you love your morning coffee, say no more. Every day starts with freshly brewed coffee straight from the source,” Greer said. “Descending through farms and coffee plantations, and meandering through the narrow cobblestone alleys and sampling the most amazing corn dishes from side street vendors, are just a few views into the preserved culture and history of Central America.”





Photo Credit // Ian Fohrman



The trip has the capacity for up to eight participants and will operate in a coach-to-participant ratio of 1-to-4. The cost of $2,250 per person includes seven nights’ accommodations, all meals, in-country transportation, fully qualified and experienced mountain bike guides and coaches. The price excludes flights to/from Guatemala, travel insurance, beverages and cycling equipment.





Photo Credit // Ian Fohrman



Read more about Brittany's experience in "Adventure, Culture, Food, and Pure Bike Bliss" on the



Read more about Brittany's experience in "Adventure, Culture, Food, and Pure Bike Bliss" on the VIDA's blog . For more details and full trip itinerary, visit www.vidamtb.com or contact rachel@vidamtb.com or 949-677-6809. Reservations can be made directly through www.vidamtb.com

Photo Credit // Ian Fohrman



About Vida Adventures: Vida Adventures was born from the strong foundation created by the Vida MTB Series, mountain biking skills clinics dedicated to women. Vida's mission is to foster a passion among women for mountain biking through the highest quality instruction and to create a lifelong community of riders. They are focused on inspiring a movement that promotes cycling as a way of improving lives.



About Backshop Bicycle Travel Supply: Backshop Bicycle Travel Supply is an adventure travel tour operator for discerning cyclists from around the world. We specialize in providing an unforgettable mountain biking experience in Central America. Our expertise is in Guatemala, a country recognized as a “mountain biker’s paradise” due to its access to superb singletrack and incredible weather conditions. Each tour is designed for avid mountain bike enthusiasts, who seek unique cultural travel experiences that challenge them mentally and physically.





MENTIONS: @VIDAMTBSERIES

About Vida Adventures: Vida Adventures was born from the strong foundation created by the Vida MTB Series, mountain biking skills clinics dedicated to women. Vida's mission is to foster a passion among women for mountain biking through the highest quality instruction and to create a lifelong community of riders. They are focused on inspiring a movement that promotes cycling as a way of improving lives.About Backshop Bicycle Travel Supply: Backshop Bicycle Travel Supply is an adventure travel tour operator for discerning cyclists from around the world. We specialize in providing an unforgettable mountain biking experience in Central America. Our expertise is in Guatemala, a country recognized as a “mountain biker’s paradise” due to its access to superb singletrack and incredible weather conditions. Each tour is designed for avid mountain bike enthusiasts, who seek unique cultural travel experiences that challenge them mentally and physically.

Must Read This Week