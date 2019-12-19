VIDA MTB Series Announces 2020 Schedule & Registration for Women's Skills Clinics

PRESS RELEASE: Yeti Cycles VIDA MTB Series presented by Shimano
We are launching our 2020 schedule and registration
. Dedicated to women’s mountain bike skills clinics and programming, we remain focused on creating accessible programming for women seeking experiences to elevate their riding, push boundaries, and most importantly find community.
“In our eighth year of producing women’s mountain bike clinics and events, we intrinsically know that our successes lie within diverse and accessible programming for women to explore new experiences. We are beyond excited to introduce new clinic locations and expand our offering of local programming for women of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities, to live their best life,” said Rachel Gottfried, VIDA MTB Series director of operations
|VIDA means LIFE and this is the root of why the VIDA MTB Series exists today.
Shimano returns as presenting sponsor in cooperation with Yeti Cycles’ eighth consecutive year of title sponsorship. Ergon Bike, Smith Optics, Skratch Labs, Wild Balance Jewelry, and Thule return as industry-leaders who support women’s mountain biking.
“Shimano is proud to move forward in our second year as presenting sponsor for VIDA MTB Series. VIDA’s efforts align with our mission statement — promoting health and happiness through the enjoyment of nature. We look forward to our partnership in 2020 — cheers to more women on bikes!” said Megan Duehring, Shimano Bike Marketing Specialist.
Our flagship series of one- and two-day clinics anchors the season with six destinations including two brand new venues. Additionally, the Rider to Racer Program will continue to grow in its third year of bringing an entirely new category of first-time women enduro racers to select events in Colorado.
Sedona MTB Festival (Sedona, AZ): March 7
Lunch Loops (Grand Junction, CO): April 25
Beti Bike Bash (Lakewood, CO): May 30
Granby Ranch (Granby, CO): June 27 & 28
Snowmass Bike Park (Snowmass Village, CO): August 15-16
Glorieta Adventure Camps (Glorieta, NM): September 26-27
“We are honored to return as title sponsor of the VIDA MTB Series. Committed to empowering the women’s mountain bike community, VIDA goes above and beyond with everything they do. From their Rider to Racer program, clinics, shop nights, group rides, trail nights, this partnership aligns with Yeti’s commitment to racing and the women’s mountain bike community,” said Kristi Jackson, Yeti Cycles director of marketing. “We couldn’t be more excited to kick off another year together.“
The VIDA MTB Series continues our six-year streak as the women’s hub of the Sedona MTB Festival in Sedona, Ariz., March 6-8, offering a one-day clinic on Saturday and additional activities throughout the festival weekend including yoga, tech talks and group rides, open to all festival attendees to join.
Desert season continues with VIDA returning to Grand Junction, Colo. for our second year, running in partnership with Boneshaker Adventures, whose growth-focused youth mountain bike program encourages skill building in a fun, non-competitive environment. “The infamous Lunch Loop trails are the perfect playground for progression for all participants, ages six to 76, to challenge themselves and ride away feeling confident on technical features that our beautiful backyard has to offer,” said Dawn Cooper, owner of Boneshaker Adventures.
Local group rides, shop nights, and trail maintenance in partnership with COMBA (Colorado Mountain Bike Association) ramp up in March and April on the Front Range — check out our calendar on www.vidamtb.com for details.
“COMBA is dedicated to the development and preservation of great mountain biking experiences through outreach, advocacy and stewardship,” said Brittany Greer, COMBA Women’s Program manager and VIDA Ambassador. “These values align with VIDA’s commitment to connecting women to the outdoors in a sustainable way.”
Our sister event and roots of creating community events, the Yeti Beti Bike Bash will celebrate over a decade of women’s mountain bike racing on May 31. We will host a one-day clinic on Saturday for women to learn fundamental skills and race strategy before race day, while teaming up with the Little Bellas to offer moms the chance to share the day with their daughters as everyone gets out on the trails.
As soon as the lifts start churning, we set out for the high country June 27-28, with two half-day clinics at Granby Ranch, in coordination with Sports Garage’s demo days. Our half-day clinics offer a brief focus on mountain biking skills at an affordable price that you can take to the trails or on the lifts.
We will make a special appearance at the Yeti Tribe Gathering, an exclusive event for owners of Yeti bikes, July 2020. Mid-summer also welcomes a series of COMBA & VIDA MTB Series Skills Nights. These weeknight events offer small group instruction in a casual setting. Events will be held in Golden, Boulder, and Denver.
As long summer days open up some of our favorite destinations, we return to explore aspen-lined trails and lift-serviced runs at Snowmass Bike Park, August 15-16. A weekend of lift-access and trail riding, healthy meals, yoga, tech talks and happy hour socializing round out a holistic weekend of progression.
Photo by: Whitton Boulder
The season will be capped off with a brand new venue in Glorieta, NM, September 26-27. With over 15 miles of trails on private land, Camp Glorieta has hosted multiple enduro races, and has purpose-built mountain bike trails and features to progress on. The weekend will include activities for the whole family and local lodging that make the weekend a true getaway in the Land of Enchantment.
Above and beyond learning skills at clinics and events, participants have the opportunity to demo gear and bikes from Yeti Cycles, Smith Optics, and Ergon at select VIDA events.
“Without hesitation, Ergon Bike continues to support VIDA MTB series into 2020. VIDA is one of our favorite groups to partner with for their dedication to getting more women riding with comfort and confidence; all goals that directly align with the development of Ergon’s contact-point products,” said Karen Jarchow, Ergon Bike assistant marketing director.
Additional program details will roll out in the New Year including Rider to Racer and the VIDA Ambassador Program. Registration is open for all clinics at www.vidamtb.com. For more information, email info@vidamtb.com or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates.
0 Comments
Post a Comment