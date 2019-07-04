Video: A New Era of Trails in Québec City

Jul 4, 2019
by Freehub Magazine  

Stories from the Dirt // A New Era of Trails in Québec City

Every trail has a story—be it behind the name, behind the location or behind the builder. Québec City has a history engrained with cycling, but recently the province has seen a new era of trail building on its slopes. With decades-old tech trails, world-famous racetracks and purpose-built flow trails, the region has plenty of everything. L'Adorila, Neilson Nord and Wolverine each have their own style and story, all with classic Québec City flair.

 Was just there 2 weeks ago - Neilson East was unfortunately closed, but North is so good anyway. Wolverine (and everything at Sentiers du Moulin) was awesome! Lots of rugged tech with natural flow mixed in, not a manicured bike park - will definitely be back!
 At the same time, we're closing Chanteclerc trails for Condo building. Thank you Babyboomers. Thank god people near Quebec city value Montain bike!
 great story and video! i moved to toronto from vancouver island recently and will definitely be making a trip out here. thanks for posting

