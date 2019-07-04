Video: A New Era of Trails in Québec City

Stories from the Dirt // A New Era of Trails in Québec City

Every trail has a story—be it behind the name, behind the location or behind the builder. Québec City has a history engrained with cycling, but recently the province has seen a new era of trail building on its slopes. With decades-old tech trails, world-famous racetracks and purpose-built flow trails, the region has plenty of everything. L'Adorila, Neilson Nord and Wolverine each have their own style and story, all with classic Québec City flair.