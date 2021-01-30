Video & Photo Story: eMTB Through the Sacred Valley of the Inca in Cusco, Peru

A few days ago, with my friend and neighbour Vicente Chirinos from Peruvian Mountain Rides, I had my first experience riding eMTBs through the local trails where we live, in the Sacred Valley of the Inca in Cusco - Peru. They lent me the new Giant Trance X E + Pro 29 and in a few hours in the morning we managed to capture all these shots that finally became this edit and photo story. The flow with which you go up and the adrenaline controlled when you go down makes this machine a necessary good for any cyclist who wants to "venture" into the unknown and even more so if you want to go further than 3000 masl! Hope you like it! Greetings from the Valley! Andes vivos!
