Video & Photo Story: eMTB Through the Sacred Valley of the Inca in Cusco, Peru

Climbing an amazing trail close to home and with an outstanding view of Lamay town down below.

At the top of the Mirador trail. We ascend 600 m super easy, even though the trails is extremely steep and muddy.

Wild flowers.

The Mirador at 3670 msnm. Amazing spot to appreciate the Sacred Valley of the Incas. During dry season all the snowcapped mountains are shown from here... now is kind of hard to watch them.

Still image taken from the E+lectric Valle+y video in Lamay, Cusco. Riding the Giant Trance X E+ Pro 2 with Chente Chirinos during a wet morning in the Sacred Valley. Exploring the ´hood.

Amazing bike for these kind of trails. The E-Biker are THE bikes for riding around the Andes. The suit perfectly to the weather and high-altitude conditions.

Variety of cactus, an super grippy trail and some loose rocks, make this area an amazing spot for raw-riding.

A view of the Lamay creek in the Sacred Valley of the Incas. Green and cloudy, usual settings of the rainy season.

Natural trails with an amazing grip, that is why the best riding conditions are during wet season. Just enjoy the lines!

GoPro chesty angle exposing the electric blue amazing painting of the Trance X E+ Pro 2.

Speed in sephia.

A few days ago, with my friend and neighbour Vicente Chirinos from Peruvian Mountain Rides, I had my first experience riding eMTBs through the local trails where we live, in the Sacred Valley of the Inca in Cusco - Peru. They lent me the new Giant Trance X E + Pro 29 and in a few hours in the morning we managed to capture all these shots that finally became this edit and photo story. The flow with which you go up and the adrenaline controlled when you go down makes this machine a necessary good for any cyclist who wants to "venture" into the unknown and even more so if you want to go further than 3000 masl! Hope you like it! Greetings from the Valley! Andes vivos!