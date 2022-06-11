Video: Bangers & Good Times at Olivier Cuvet Alchimie Invitational

Second edition of Alchimie Invitational is one for the record. Take the best French and European freeriders for four days, give them a house to party in, a sick freeride spot and let the magic happen! It's not that common to have a crew of forty people smiling from dawn till dusk, sending it hard on and off the bike. But when this happen, you get to spend one of the best week ever!
Welcome to Le Labo
Welcome in France ! Baguettes and barbecue all week long
Nico and Yann killing it on the mulch jump
Happy people ! La Ferme du Jay
offered us an insane spot to chill and sleep
Elie Robert destroyed the spot and got an obvious Best Trick Award, when Enzo took home the Best Line
Tristan Bohn and William Robert were two serious contenders for Best Style
Host : Olivier Cuvet
Photographer : Leo Grosguring
Videographer : Jordan Rasoldier
