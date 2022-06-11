Video: Bangers & Good Times at Olivier Cuvet Alchimie Invitational

Jun 11, 2022
by Olivier Cuvet  

Second edition of Alchimie Invitational is one for the record. Take the best French and European freeriders for four days, give them a house to party in, a sick freeride spot and let the magic happen! It's not that common to have a crew of forty people smiling from dawn till dusk, sending it hard on and off the bike. But when this happen, you get to spend one of the best week ever!

Welcome to Le Labo

This year's drop was bigger and most of the riders were scared to send tricks on it.

Welcome in France ! Baguettes and barbecue all week long

Nico and Yann killing it on the mulch jump

Le Labo has never seen that many bikes before

Happy people ! La Ferme du Jay offered us an insane spot to chill and sleep

Arthur Deblonde had an early crash that took him out for the rest of the week, but still got that Best Vibz Award, being pumped and smiling all week long despite a very sore hand.

Elie Robert destroyed the spot and got an obvious Best Trick Award, when Enzo took home the Best Line

Tristan Bohn and William Robert were two serious contenders for Best Style

This has never been - and never will be - about giving awards. Lets say it was just the icing on the cake, and when we see those happy faces, we cant get wrong.

Thanks for the good times and see you next year!


Host : Olivier Cuvet
Photographer : Leo Grosguring
Videographer : Jordan Rasoldier

