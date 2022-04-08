Video: Behind the Scenes with Aaron Gwin in Lourdes in Episode 2 of 'Inside the Line'

Video Series: “Inside the Line”

Intense Factory Racing | Episode 2

An inside view of what it is like to be a professional downhill racing team competing to be the best in the world. Sponsored by e*thirteen.The best of the Downhill MTB talented athletes are at it again, racing in seven countries, on seven tracks, all with unique challenges and terrains. The goal remains the same, to be crowned the best in the world. “Inside the Line” is created in partnership with 2022 World Cup Downhill racing teams, produced for cycling audiences around the world.Walk the pits and feel the vibes firsthand with 5x WC champ, Aaron Gwin, as the Intense Factory team gets into race mode for the season opener in Lourdes, France. Pre-race jitters run deep as it’s not only the first race of the season, but his first race back from injury as well.Get an exciting POV from a rider’s eyes, or as Aaron calls it the “creeper cam,” as the team pushes through the nerves, steps up to battle the track and handles the chaos of practice day and the qualifying experience.Talent for days, top notch equipment, and wisdom of being multi time champion comes together in a real way as you see the speed that even a - first run down the mountain - brings at this level.Feel the excitement of the being at the WC and get a look inside the mind and experience of one of our favorite DH racers in the world as he kicks off the season proper - and yes, we get a first look at the gnarly spill during qualifying. Ouch.