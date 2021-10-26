Video: Extra Rad Long Weekend in Victoria, BC as Eric Lawrenuk visits Alex Volokhov, Reece Wallace & More

Oct 26, 2021
by Eric Lawrenuk  

"Episode 9 - Presented by Rocky Mountain Bicycles

We've got an extra-long weekend, and the Victoria boys are showing us everything they got! Luke Fulton and Cole Nichol invite us to their Dirtjump dream yards. Craig Lunn and Alex Volokhov show us the best trails & stunts in town, and we take a trip up-island for a day of shuttling Mount Prevost with Reece Wallace, followed by a session on his trail "Mayday" with Darren Berrecloth. Grab your rigs, and join us for a rad long-weekend.

Produced by Eric Lawrenuk
Filmed by The Boys

Music provided by these RAD local bands

"Weekend Slayer"
Performed by Bimscuff

"Test Pilot" and "Freakshow"
Performed by Echo Beach

"groooveingmoods"
Performed by Jordie Lunn

"Again"
Performed by Electric Blanket

"Stop M.F." and "Cold War Remix"
Performed by Mat The Alien

"Roll"
Performed by The Varmoors

Weekend Slayer Victoria

Weekend Slayer Victoria

Weekend Slayer Victoria

Weekend Slayer Victoria

Weekend Slayer Victoria

Weekend Slayer Victoria


Posted In:
Videos Alex Volokhov Cole Nichol Darren Berrecloth Eric Lawrenuk Reece Wallace


Must Read This Week
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
80990 views
Industry Digest: Trek's Direct to Consumer Box, Low Salaries, Sea Otter & More
55098 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
50613 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2021
49343 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
42248 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
37059 views
Video: Let The Racing Begin - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 1
33790 views
The Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon & Vermont According to Trailforks Data
33632 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 That trial at the end looks epic. Nice one boys.
  • 2 2
 That "LOAM BRO" skidding at the end was f*cking painful to watch

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007895
Mobile Version of Website