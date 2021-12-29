close
Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Rides Mexico City with the De Avila Brothers

Dec 29, 2021
by Jeff Kendall-Weed  



Mexico City Local Loam
How the De Avila brothers
turned their father’s dream into their reality
video by Logan Nelson // produced by Jeff Kendall-Weed
Mexico City, an absolutely amazing place.

It all started at Interbike in 2015. I was working for WTB, managing international sales, and met a rowdy group of Mexican riders. The center of the crew was this fellow, Mau De Avila, who was an attorney for a TV station at the time.

Mau De Avila, busy with the DadCam. Mau had just broken his finger a few days before we arrived, so he was unable to ride. However, the injured phalanx was fine to hold a MiniDV cam, and his footage is throughout the video. Thank you Mau!

Mau had seen a bunch of my videos, which was pretty rare back in 2015. He and his friends had been traveling the southwest USA on a road trip of epic proportions, and due to a tumble, Mau was in a wheelchair with a lower extremity injury. Mau mentioned that I wouldn’t believe just how good the riding was in Mexico City. So I got his WhatsApp, and the wheels started turning…

Mexico City is one of the oldest cities in the Americas, established in 1325 by the Aztecas. Today, it’s both extremely populous and prosperous. And despite the city being located at around 7500’, it is also surrounded by mountains that are even higher- which translates to some great riding that’s not even all that far from the airport.


In 2017, I was managing international sales at WTB, and visited a distributor in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It was there that I met another crew that also mentioned great local riding- including Haitman Rivas. This inspired a second trip in 2017 to ride the 15,000’ Nevado de Toluca, as well as the various trails in the forest around Ixtapan de la Sal. Fun side fact, I had first met Logan a few days before we left for this riding trip, and had no idea that he’d go the whole four days of the trip without either a single shower or complaint.

The 2017 trips were a lot of fun- but both were far too short. The particular trip for this video had us on the ground for merely two full days. But just two full days in Mexico can provide plenty of memories to help pass the remainder of a dreary PNW winter!

I love visiting Latin America, but it’s also a loooong ways from home in the top left corner of the United States. Still, I’ve been lucky enough to visit Puerto Rico and Costa Rica, both for episodes of this Local Loam series.

Speaking of Local Loam, that series is generally all about how good advocacy groups can help build amazing mountain bike communities through excellent trails, and technically this video doesn’t quite fit. The De Avila brothers run a company, the De Avila Biking Co, but NOT a formal advocacy coalition. They explained that there is a unique set of dangers in Mexico should one organize a formal political group, which is what advocacy is at its core. So they’ve been able to tailor their business more to growing the sport rather than focusing purely on maximum profit. The company offers clinics and after school programs for kids, as well as bike rentals and guided rides designed to introduce locals to the sport. The company is not set up to guide foreigners. I always think it’s interesting to see how folks turn their challenges into opportunities, and this is a great example of just that.

Yorch, Mau, their father, and Santi on a family mountain bike trip. Their father had a small bicycle guiding and clinic company nearly 20 years ago, though with how small the sport was at the time in Mexico, it was never able to grow to make a viable income. In the last few years, the brothers have reunited, and have been able to re-establish this original family business. With how much the sport has grown, all three brothers are now able to live the dream their father originally had: working full time within the mountain bike space in Mexico.


Jorge (left) and Santi (right) at the family’s home outside Mexico City. That red ramp we are standing on was built to be a training zone for their father and his friends to learn how to hang glide. The field beyond them was a landing zone for ultralight aircraft. Today the home has been converted to a bike park, and since we visited, has continued to expand.


The De Avila Bike Park is a fixture of the local scene, and I can’t fathom the number of sessions these jumps have seen over the years.

The youngest of the De Avila brothers, Santi, was always the guinea pig rider when the boys built a new jump. Today he’s an absolutely ripping rider, and if you get a chance, give his YouTube channel a peep!


Jorge, the oldest De Avila brother, commonly goes by “Yorch”, which is an intentional mispronunciation of the name “George”. And for those unaware, Jorge is the Spanish version of the name “George”. Yorch also has a great YouTube channel.


Mexico City Local Loam
This will be the first and last no footed can can you will see from me! Thanks to Santi for the lesson about this whole Slopestyle thing. I don’t know if I’m convinced that this will be in my own future though!


Mexico City Local Loam
If you can’t do tricks, going high will never get old! Yorch has a full repertoire of trials techniques up his sleeve, so after sending the moon booter until various bike parts broke, we got serious and made a nose wheelie tutorial!.

Mexico City Local Loam
Let’s go and ride some trails, it’ll be great! We aren’t even close to the top of the mountain here.


Mexico City Local Loam
Mexico City Local Loam
Umberto and Charlie took me for a run on some of their favorite trails outside Mexico City. Charlie is a long time rider, and spent many years riding solo in these mountains. In recent years, the scene has blown up, giving him a great network of riding friends. At the same time, the number of trails has also increased, and there seems to be plenty more forest to continue exploring.

Mexico City Local Loam
Mexico City Local Loam
This is Mexico.


Mexico City Local Loam
A big part of any scene is how easy it is for newer riders to fall in love with the sport, the De Avila brothers put a great deal of energy into after school classes for kids. Logan had enough energy to join them for an afternoon, and now I’m wishing I had done the same!


Mexico City Local Loam
You can take the BMXer off the 20” wheels, but you can’t take the BMXer out of the DadBod!

This type of feature needs a name! I’ve ridden a few of these over the years- basically a step up to ledge to step down back to the trail- but have no idea what to call them. This one flowed really nicely. Thanks to Mau for loaning me a bike when we were brake lever hunting!

Mexico City Local Loam


Mexico City Local Loam
On weekdays, the trails saw some traffic in the afternoons and into the evenings- it seemed normal enough. But come the weekend, WOW, the road was absolutely packed with bike-rack equipped cars and folks looking to pedal. It was reminiscent of the parking lot at Soquel Demo Forest from my hometown near Santa Cruz, CA.


Anywhere in the world, mountain bikers will be mountain bikers.

There’s always one that gets away- otherwise you’re not trying hard enough! It would have been so cool to ride up this log, do a 180°, then ride back down it, but I was never quite able to ge the 180 back to the log. Next time!


Testing out a replacement rear brake after I binned it through some rocks and broke my origina. And yes, the tacos and tortas from the restaurant in the background were AMAZING!


We spent nearly a week riding around Mexico City, mostly at the Desierto de Los Leones, and the trails had a decent amount of traffic. But come the weekend things heated up in a hurry! We saw over 100 cars at the Pluma first thing on Saturday morning. Sunday was similarly busy, too. But the trails are plentiful enough that the traffic was only really noticeable on the climbs.

Mexico City mountain biking trails

Follow Jeff on his Instagram, subscribe to his YouTube, or follow him on Facebook. Hope you enjoyed this video!


Trips like this absolutely motivate me to keep making videos with content like this. AND, it's super fun to meet locals who reveal the back story behind what makes the scene what it is.

Perhaps I found this story even more interesting since I’m a parent myself- I can’t imagine how proud Mau, Santi, and Jorge’s father would be if he could see what his sons have done with his initial vision of mountain biking near Mexico City. As Mau explained, the sport is great. But if we don’t grow it, we risk being pushed out by other interest groups. The De Avila Biking Co has done a great of lowering the barrier of entry to the sport for Mexico City locals. The strength of the mountain bike scene isn’t solely the result of the De Avila family- and they would never claim to be the sole supporters of the sport. But I’m quite convinced that their efforts have gone a long way to nurture the recent growth!


MENTIONS: @jeffweed / @loganpnelson / @jensonusa / @pnwcomponents / @IndustryNineOfficial


Posted In:
Travel Videos Jeff Kendall Weed


3 Comments

  • 6 0
 Jeff is definitely my favorite rider. His smooth style is absolutely amazing. But as every hero he has his cryptonite. And he's is voodoo. In one of the episodes after he crashed he went to a chiropractor. And made a video about it.

I know Pinkbike shouldn't be a place to speak about things like that but... After watching "don't look up" I might just have enough of "not looking up". So. Chiropractic practices are considered non scientific (according to science), dangerous and very often damaging or even lethal. The fact that some people feel temporary relief in symptoms is irrelevant. Numbers don't lie. Chiropractors cripple hundreds of people every year. Forever. Don't use chiropractors. Use your science based medical system. Chiropractors are outside of that system even though some countries/insurance companies will give you money back for going there. Just don't do it. Period.
  • 4 1
 I don't know what the relevance is to this article but I can confirm that chiropractors screw you up to make more money
  • 4 0
 If you actually learn about the history of the field. It only gets worse.

Post a Comment



