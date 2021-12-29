Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Rides Mexico City with the De Avila Brothers

How the De Avila brothers turned their father’s dream into their reality video by Logan Nelson // produced by Jeff Kendall-Weed Mexico City, an absolutely amazing place.

Mexico City is one of the oldest cities in the Americas, established in 1325 by the Aztecas. Today, it’s both extremely populous and prosperous. And despite the city being located at around 7500’, it is also surrounded by mountains that are even higher- which translates to some great riding that’s not even all that far from the airport.

Yorch, Mau, their father, and Santi on a family mountain bike trip. Their father had a small bicycle guiding and clinic company nearly 20 years ago, though with how small the sport was at the time in Mexico, it was never able to grow to make a viable income. In the last few years, the brothers have reunited, and have been able to re-establish this original family business. With how much the sport has grown, all three brothers are now able to live the dream their father originally had: working full time within the mountain bike space in Mexico.

Jorge (left) and Santi (right) at the family’s home outside Mexico City. That red ramp we are standing on was built to be a training zone for their father and his friends to learn how to hang glide. The field beyond them was a landing zone for ultralight aircraft. Today the home has been converted to a bike park, and since we visited, has continued to expand.

The youngest of the De Avila brothers, Santi, was always the guinea pig rider when the boys built a new jump. Today he’s an absolutely ripping rider, and if you get a chance, give his YouTube channel a peep!

Jorge, the oldest De Avila brother, commonly goes by “Yorch”, which is an intentional mispronunciation of the name “George”. And for those unaware, Jorge is the Spanish version of the name “George”. Yorch also has a great YouTube channel.

This will be the first and last no footed can can you will see from me! Thanks to Santi for the lesson about this whole Slopestyle thing. I don’t know if I’m convinced that this will be in my own future though!

If you can’t do tricks, going high will never get old! Yorch has a full repertoire of trials techniques up his sleeve, so after sending the moon booter until various bike parts broke, we got serious and made a nose wheelie tutorial!

Let’s go and ride some trails, it’ll be great! We aren’t even close to the top of the mountain here.

A big part of any scene is how easy it is for newer riders to fall in love with the sport, the De Avila brothers put a great deal of energy into after school classes for kids. Logan had enough energy to join them for an afternoon, and now I’m wishing I had done the same!

You can take the BMXer off the 20” wheels, but you can’t take the BMXer out of the DadBod!

On weekdays, the trails saw some traffic in the afternoons and into the evenings- it seemed normal enough. But come the weekend, WOW, the road was absolutely packed with bike-rack equipped cars and folks looking to pedal. It was reminiscent of the parking lot at Soquel Demo Forest from my hometown near Santa Cruz, CA.

There’s always one that gets away- otherwise you’re not trying hard enough! It would have been so cool to ride up this log, do a 180°, then ride back down it, but I was never quite able to ge the 180 back to the log. Next time!

Testing out a replacement rear brake after I binned it through some rocks and broke my origina. And yes, the tacos and tortas from the restaurant in the background were AMAZING!