Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Rides Mexico City with the De Avila Brothers

It all started at Interbike in 2015. I was working for WTB, managing international sales, and met a rowdy group of Mexican riders. The center of the crew was this fellow, Mau De Avila, who was an attorney for a TV station at the time.
Mau De Avila, busy with the DadCam. Mau had just broken his finger a few days before we arrived, so he was unable to ride. However, the injured phalanx was fine to hold a MiniDV cam, and his footage is throughout the video. Thank you Mau!
Mau had seen a bunch of my videos, which was pretty rare back in 2015. He and his friends had been traveling the southwest USA on a road trip of epic proportions, and due to a tumble, Mau was in a wheelchair with a lower extremity injury. Mau mentioned that I wouldn’t believe just how good the riding was in Mexico City. So I got his WhatsApp, and the wheels started turning…
In 2017, I was managing international sales at WTB, and visited a distributor in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It was there that I met another crew that also mentioned great local riding- including Haitman Rivas. This inspired a second trip in 2017 to ride the 15,000’ Nevado de Toluca, as well as the various trails in the forest around Ixtapan de la Sal. Fun side fact, I had first met Logan
a few days before we left for this riding trip, and had no idea that he’d go the whole four days of the trip without either a single shower or complaint.
The 2017 trips were a lot of fun- but both were far too short. The particular trip for this video
had us on the ground for merely two full days. But just two full days in Mexico can provide plenty of memories to help pass the remainder of a dreary PNW winter!
I love visiting Latin America, but it’s also a loooong ways from home in the top left corner of the United States. Still, I’ve been lucky enough to visit Puerto Rico
and Costa Rica
, both for episodes of this Local Loam series.
Speaking of Local Loam, that series is generally all about how good advocacy groups can help build amazing mountain bike communities through excellent trails, and technically this video doesn’t quite fit. The De Avila brothers run a company, the De Avila Biking Co, but NOT a formal advocacy coalition. They explained that there is a unique set of dangers in Mexico should one organize a formal political group, which is what advocacy is at its core. So they’ve been able to tailor their business more to growing the sport rather than focusing purely on maximum profit. The company offers clinics and after school programs for kids, as well as bike rentals and guided rides designed to introduce locals to the sport. The company is not set up to guide foreigners. I always think it’s interesting to see how folks turn their challenges into opportunities, and this is a great example of just that.
The De Avila Bike Park is a fixture of the local scene, and I can’t fathom the number of sessions these jumps have seen over the years.
Umberto and Charlie took me for a run on some of their favorite trails outside Mexico City. Charlie is a long time rider, and spent many years riding solo in these mountains. In recent years, the scene has blown up, giving him a great network of riding friends. At the same time, the number of trails has also increased, and there seems to be plenty more forest to continue exploring.
This is Mexico.
This type of feature needs a name! I’ve ridden a few of these over the years- basically a step up to ledge to step down back to the trail- but have no idea what to call them. This one flowed really nicely. Thanks to Mau for loaning me a bike when we were brake lever hunting!
Anywhere in the world, mountain bikers will be mountain bikers.
We spent nearly a week riding around Mexico City, mostly at the Desierto de Los Leones, and the trails had a decent amount of traffic. But come the weekend things heated up in a hurry! We saw over 100 cars at the Pluma first thing on Saturday morning. Sunday was similarly busy, too. But the trails are plentiful enough that the traffic was only really noticeable on the climbs.Mexico City mountain biking trails
Trips like this absolutely
motivate me to keep making videos with content like this. AND, it's super fun to meet locals who reveal the back story behind what makes the scene what it is.
Perhaps I found this story even more interesting since I’m a parent myself- I can’t imagine how proud Mau, Santi, and Jorge’s father would be if he could see what his sons have done with his initial vision of mountain biking near Mexico City. As Mau explained, the sport is great. But if we don’t grow it, we risk being pushed out by other interest groups. The De Avila Biking Co has done a great of lowering the barrier of entry to the sport for Mexico City locals. The strength of the mountain bike scene isn’t solely the result of the De Avila family- and they would never claim to be the sole supporters of the sport. But I’m quite convinced that their efforts have gone a long way to nurture the recent growth!
