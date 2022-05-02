Video: Olly Wilkins, Joel Anderson & More Hit the Trails on the New Goodyear Newton Tires

May 2, 2022
by Goodyear Bicycle Tires  

Press Release: Goodyear

Goodyear Bicycle Tires has launched the next generation gravity range of mountain bike tires with two new tread patterns, the Newton MTF and Newton MTR

Newton MTF Newton MTR Mountain Bike tires


The Newton MTF (front) and Newton MTR (rear) tires have been developed as a complementary system, providing confidence and inspiring performance across a wide range of conditions for modern gravity and e-mountain bikes. The next generation Newton tires incorporate leading-edge technology in tread compound development, casing lay-ups, as well as proprietary construction methods, all of which are produced at the recently expanded dedicated Goodyear Bicycle Tire factory in Taiwan.

Goodyear Newton MTR

The next generation range of Goodyear Newton tires total 15 variations across two tread patterns which cater to riders’ needs based on diameter, width and intended use.


bigquotesAfter two-and-a-half years in development, hundreds of samples, dozens of compound updates, casing layups, scrapped molds and adjustments, it gives us great pleasure to finally reveal what we’ve been working on. This is just the first of our gravity and eMTB focused projects, and we cannot wait to continue our story with products that have real purpose and provide value to riders around the world. Ben Evans, commercial director of Goodyear Bicycle Tires


We all know Olly Wilkins is a formidable talent on the bike, and this versatile individual can turn his hand to anything! Little did we know after a 'rampage' inspired injury to his ankle, he can still make light work of any terrain whilst heading up design of the new generation of Goodyear mountain bike tires. He's one hell of a guy!! Join Olly as he travels around the world overseeing every stage in the development of the Newton MTF and Newton MTR with a little help from Wingfoot Alliance athletes Joel Anderson, Conor Macfalane and Benoit Gurnel.




Posted In:
Videos Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tires Goodyear Goodyear Newton Olly Wilkins


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Olly Wilkins knows how to have a laugh and ride a bike. Oh, tyres look good , I'll give 'em a go.





