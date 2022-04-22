Video: Peter Kaiser Combines His Passion for Riding with Film in 'Illumino'

' From in- ("in") + lūminō ("light up") / to be exposed to light '

Trek Bicycles and everyone involved in making this happen.Guido Anderwert - TrekVeit Hammer - Trek Lukas Hauser - filming, developingElena Zeppelzauer - filming, good vibes Daisy Maddinson - feedbackNational Archives and Records - voiceoverthanks to all the Builders / Spots we were allowed to film at.

"Illumino" is a video combining two passions and showcasing the Trek Slash.As long as a film cartridge is loaded inside a camera and the light shining onto its surface can be controlled it doesn’t really matter where we point it at. At the end of the day it shows a visual image which we associate a certain memory with.I felt it was similar with this bike. No matter what terrain I put it's tires in, it always leaves me with an awesome time and a big grin on my face. Bikes also undergo a development phase which lead me to this idea of the film developing process leading the video and showcasing this versatile bicycle.Bikes, cameras and vice versa. I’ve always been drawn to the media side of things as well. As much as I enjoyed riding in all these various locations for this project, I’ve once again also enjoyed the post production process with everything from the main editing to color, sound and graphics. Getting lost in the detail is easy within own projects but at the end of the day it’s always cool to see it come out the way one imagined it.