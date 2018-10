For this top to bottom, we head to our hometown of Squamish, with local Norco Factory Racing rider Henry Fitzgerald.Squamish is home to some of the best mountain biking on the planet and we took Henry down 19th Hole. The trail is steep, loose and fast. Plenty of line choice for a downhill racer to get stuck into!Who would you like to see do a top to bottom? Leave a comment and let us know!