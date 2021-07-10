Video: Season Opener in Canazei with Theory Global Racing's Julie Duvert, Daniel Self, Brady Stone & Alexis Icardo

Squad



Canazei Highlights

The Theory Global Enduro Team is back for 2021 with a fresh look and some new faces- ready to tackle the Enduro World Series and more. Continuing with our vision of taking young riders and supplying them with the tools to go fast, this year is set to be big!The team has been together in Europe for two weeks so far, check out the film above to see what we're about and what's gone down. We'll be at all the rounds of the EWS supplying good times on practice laps, and sweets n' lollies out the pits. Come say hi!You may know them, but from top left to right: Nic Bean (Manager/racer), Julie Duvert (Elite Women), Daniel Self (Elite Men), Alexis Icardo (U21 Men)… Bottom left to right: Jake Gilfillan (Mechanic), Brady Stone (Elite Men), and last but not least Jim Topliss (Creative Visionary). Photo: Sven MartinOn the racing side of things, we had some pretty impressive showings at the first EWS. The 2021 team debut ended the week with a U21 podium and a strong Elite presence. Team U21 rider Alexis Icardo started the week off with 5th in round 1, a queen stage win on Saturday, and his first U21 podium with 3rd in round 2. 3rd in the championship so far, and the knowledge and confidence that he can win out there. Alexis is still a young buck yet, only turning 18 last week… Safe to say he has a bright future ahead.Young Brady Stone’s debut into the Elite Category went quite well. Brady, first race out of U21, top 30’d with 30th. Those who are familiar with the EWS know that this is an insane feat, let alone for a 21-year-old fresh into a new category. To make things crazier, in the Pro stage during round 2, Brady placed an impressive 13th. Brady finished the weekend in 32nd for round 2 and an impressive 24th in the Global Rankings.Then rest of the team had their ups and downs- Julie was pretty sick all week (not covid) and Daniel had his share of misfortunes. But smiles all round and stoked for round 2.This leaves us with our EWS team rankings. Theory is sitting in 14th Overall. We're happy with where we're sitting in relation to other big players, and we're confident we can bump up to the top ten.Theory is supported by Santa Cruz Bicycles, Pirelli Tyres, Tag Metals, Cush Core, Unite Co, The Factory Bike Shop, Dyed Bro, Good Times Crew, and Crankbrothers. Big ups!