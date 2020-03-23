Video: Solo Jumps & Flow Somewhere Deep in the Woods of Bavaria

The BlackRiverpark, a freeride paradise in the middle of nowhere. Man-made with heart and soul.This video project by Korbinian Blendl and Kilian Kemptner is meant to be a counterpart to the popular bike park videos and large film projects. It shall increase awareness of everybody's environment and their trails around. It doesn't always have to be the park with the uplift three hours away. Especially in times of climate change, virus and the question of how mountain biking should establish itself in the ever-growing leisure tourism.Having a proper hometrail nearby is something everyone is keen for and yet it is a true rarity. But why? What is the core of the drive? In our opinion, it is the go out and dig and ride mentality. Practice what you preach! Go out there, pick up the shovel and stick to it. A good home trail lives from the people it brings together and the interaction that happens in such places. Together we create things and working side by side on a rad jump line means the world to us and we celebrate those good times.Digging and creating things together by hand influences how we deal with each other in a positive way.How good a trail spot is has nothing to do with how big its obstacles are, it is more a matter of compositions. It doesn't always have to be Dirt Merchant or Aline to keep things exciting. Quite the contrary: Quality originates in details. It is the arrangement of features and how they fit into the surrounding landscape, the change of centrifugal forces and the right order of corners and berms. These are the facts that make things exciting. The motto is to work on it together and get involved. Being a good trail builder also means becoming a better rider. Not only do jumps grow, but also friendships and everybody's relationship and awareness of nature. You'll be surprised how much of an impact swinging a shovel can have on your ideology.Go out, create something and support your local trails!Kind regards, the BlackRiverPark-Crew