Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Stylish Trail Riding from Max Rendall on Orbea’s Laufey Hardtail
Mar 3, 2020
by
Orbea
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Full details on the Laufey Max Rendall is riding at
www.orbea.com
Posted In:
Videos
Hardtails
Orbea
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
48000 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
46033 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
45023 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
42489 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
42312 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
39184 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
35898 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
34504 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
nj82tj
(38 mins ago)
It's nice to see some hard tail love. Looks like a nice bike and a nice edit.
[Reply]
1
0
MtbSince84
(3 mins ago)
That's some laufey countryside. Wales?
(BTW, for some reason the link redirects me to their India site. Interesting to see prices in Rupees.)
[Reply]
2
0
hardtailparty
(8 mins ago)
Perfect trail for that bike.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007523
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
(BTW, for some reason the link redirects me to their India site. Interesting to see prices in Rupees.)
Post a Comment