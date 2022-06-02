Video: Tang Chinnapat is the First Thai Rider Competing in the Enduro World Series

VEETIRECO

Team Podium in Loudenvielle for Tang has been the icing on the cake for the trip of a lifetime

The first time I met Tang was in Bangkok. Bike, the owner ofa sponsor of the Sunn French connexion team, introduced me to this young and talented rider and as soon as I saw him ride, I wanted to help him race at the EWS.With a background in downhill racing, and great skill on his bike, it wasn't long before we started work on a project to bring Tang to Europe to allow race against elite riders in select EWS rounds. With very little knowledge of enduro racing, Tang was extremely excited to learn a new discipline and ride with elite riders.Tang took to Enduro very quickly and was already adapting to this new style of riding after the first team camp. Tang's happy and positive attitude was infectious. His beaming smile and fun personality remained constant even after days of hard riding, testing and training. Seeing Tang bond with the rest of the team was a great reminder of how lucky we are to call mountain biking our hobby and our job.Tang's progression was fast and a testament to his passion for riding. He was soon keeping up with the rest of the team, and in his 3 EWS appearances, he racked up impressive times. It is clear that this young Asian rider has the potential to go further in our sport, and we hope that he brings his experience to other riders in his community so that we can see Enduro racing flourish in other parts of the world.What's the Asia Academy? It's a program supported bythat selects young talented riders to race in Europe. 2021 was our first season with Tang, but it's a program that we want to expand in the future. Not only with Thai riders but with riders for the all Asian continent. We feel like MTB is at this point of being a global sport, but so many countries are left behind, and we want on our small scale to try to make it change.