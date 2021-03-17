Video: This 11-Year-Old is A Legend in the Making

LIFE OF LOIS
Lois is a real sportsman, but what he loves the most is spending day after day riding trails, slashing turns and building jumps with his buddies in the forest. Get to know Lois as he rides some of his home trails around Garmisch-Partenkirchen with his bike infected family, and trail riding friends in the new season of Heroes Inspire Heroes.
He may only be 11 but Lois Eller has a thing or two to teach kids (and parents!) about what it means to ride with zeal and style. We met Lois in season 2 here
, riding bikes and having fun with his bike-infected family - sister Leni and parents, Karen and Holger. This year Lois is the star of the show here to share some tips for those dreaming of riding like their heroes. Don't miss future episodes: Lois the Mechanic and Lois' Skills Clinic!
Heroes Inspire Heroes
|I hate soccer.—Lois Eller,11, Mountain Biker
Remember your childhood heroes? Their great heroic feats making you dream? Heroes of today inspire heroes of tomorrow. SCOTT looks to inspire little heroes on their journey to become legends, just like moms, just like dads or just like their idols. That's what Heroes Inspire Heroes is all about.
Lois' with his whip, the Ransom 600
.
Video: El Flamingo Films
Photos: Daniel Geiger
