Video: Smoke Machine Photography with Maxime Rambaud

Jul 4, 2020
by RambaudMax  

I’m not used shooting with so much equipment every day and it’s been a journey to come from the idea to the finished project. Plus, hiking with hundreds of kilograms of smoke machine gear was harder than expected. With that, we knew that we were going to struggle so we took the opportunity to shoot this behind the scenes as a reminder and to show how it’s done.

As we love shooting in a foggy forest, I wanted to accentuate that atmosphere. I wanted to push the dark atmosphere even further by taking a part in doing something more artistic and moving away from the realist side.

Having some really good friends working with MET/bluegrass, I exposed them my idea. They were kind enough to trust me on this one and help me with it.


We took some time to make some portrait and lifestyle photos

Benoit Gurnel - It was hard for the riders as they don't see the ground




The team for the shooting
Louis Abhamon ; Yann Ruffier ; Jerome Caroli ; Maxime Rambaud ; Benoit Gurnel

If you want to see more Maxime's work, give him a follow on Instagram : Maxime Rambaud

Rider : Benoit Gurnel - Jerome Caroli
Video : Louis Abhamon
Thanks to : Yann Ruffier

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
74914 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
66151 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
60033 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
50563 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
48677 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
45703 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
41669 views
Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
40447 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 How this article couldn't have reached the homepage yet ?
Amazing content Max' (as usual) !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008608
Mobile Version of Website