Video: Benoit Coulanges & Baptiste Pierron Get Up to Speed at the P2V Invitational

Sep 23, 2020
by Team Dorval  


It wasn't a World Cup but some of the World's fastest riders came together in Les Gets. Baptiste Pierron & Benoit Coulanges were the two riders from our team at this event.

Monika Hrastnik was training in Leogang and Camille Balanche was racing in Switzerland.

The P2V Team, organizer of this event build a new track next to the one the riders used last year for the World Cup on Mont-Chéry. The finish line was on the middle on the ski track, far away to the resort there was no crowds allowed.



Our 2 French boys were really happy ride this track. The last event before the world championship in Leogang next month.


Baptiste Pierron finished in 7th position.

"The track was brand new at 80% so It was destroyed during the week-end, We had to adjust our lines, it was full of roots, rocks and loose dirt on the track so it was a real challenge. There not big differences between our race timing on the top 10 riders so I'm happy with than."
dirt


Another podium for Benoit Coulanges, finishing 2nd.

"I want to see more event like this! Lots of time of training. Less time between the 2 races runs. The new track was very technical, It was hard to find the limit of traction to be efficient. "


Thanks the P2V Team for this amazing organisation.

Monika, Camille, Baptiste and Benoit are now focusing on the main goal of the season : The World Championships in Leogang next month.

Photos : Keno Deleryn
Video : William Klock.

