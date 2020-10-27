Video: Classic British Carnage in Muddy Ruts

Oct 27, 2020
by Tom Caldwell  
#DelamereAintDead 2 - Muddy Carnage

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 1,366    Faves: 4    Comments: 1


It’s not even winter yet, not even close, and the UK has descended back into slop, slime and grease for the foreseeable future. Our local spot, Delamere Forest, has been subject to bulldozing and deforestation (tree farming effectively) over the past year. But once again, we rebuild and bring the scene back to life. On this side of the woods (where this was shot) is renowned for loss of traction at the best of times. The recent Autumnal rains and increasing trail traffic (probably due to nobody going to Wales) has brought socially distanced kids together for big sessions on our slimy, rutted, and currently very challenging to ride trails. And yes we know, the trails get hammered and ruined, but we dug them and we maintain them. You have to also think about a certain Reece Wilson who just won World Champs in sloppy conditions, and the top 5 juniors were British. We love the mud. Anyway, enjoy the chaos and pure fun from the North West boys. We had a whale of a time.

Delamere has been on life support, but it sure ain’t dead.

Video / Words - Caldwell Visuals
Shot on - Sony A7sii, 28mm F2

Regions in Article
Delamere Forest

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Class!! If we didn't ride in conditions like in the UK, then we'd basically never ride.
  • 4 0
 A fine metaphor for Brexit Britain - no matter how stupid it's going to be, we'll try and plough through - and be left with shit all over our faces!
  • 3 0
 This is the most British riding video ever! Looks a right hoot.
  • 1 0
 I absolutely love this quality of cinematography, Caldwell always delivers. I'd say VOY! And what we can learn from the riding, fast is safe.
  • 3 0
 Is this the world champs?
  • 2 2
 Time to buy a bmx and practice in the car parks till the slop dries out. Much of the trails in Wales dry out quick as on stone, here in the south its just mud, you need at least three days of dry weather before any good.
  • 1 0
 Funny NOT all parts of the UK are that wet?
OK my trials trails were completely under water 2 weeks ago, but now hardly a wet spot?
  • 1 0
 Is it me, or do most of the voice overs sound like Dave from Leisure Lakes??... ;-)
  • 3 0
 Why we won world champs!
  • 1 0
 When your roadie mates ask you what mountain biking is all about, show them this video
  • 1 0
 Yet, most of them are still faster than I am on dry tracks.
  • 1 0
 Yuck!
  • 1 0
 Reece Wilson, nuff said

