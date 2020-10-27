Video: Classic British Carnage in Muddy Ruts

It’s not even winter yet, not even close, and the UK has descended back into slop, slime and grease for the foreseeable future. Our local spot, Delamere Forest, has been subject to bulldozing and deforestation (tree farming effectively) over the past year. But once again, we rebuild and bring the scene back to life. On this side of the woods (where this was shot) is renowned for loss of traction at the best of times. The recent Autumnal rains and increasing trail traffic (probably due to nobody going to Wales) has brought socially distanced kids together for big sessions on our slimy, rutted, and currently very challenging to ride trails. And yes we know, the trails get hammered and ruined, but we dug them and we maintain them. You have to also think about a certain Reece Wilson who just won World Champs in sloppy conditions, and the top 5 juniors were British. We love the mud. Anyway, enjoy the chaos and pure fun from the North West boys. We had a whale of a time.Delamere has been on life support, but it sure ain’t dead.Video / Words - Caldwell VisualsShot on - Sony A7sii, 28mm F2