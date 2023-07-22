Video: Vinny T and Louis Reboul Discovering Madeira

Jul 22, 2023
by cellco  

Words: Cellco

We are thrilled to release a longer version of our Bluegrass Helmet commercial, shot amidst the inspiring landscapes of Madeira. We bring you an extended version that delves deeper into the beauty of this enchanting island and showcases the extraordinary riding skills of Louis Reboul and Vinny T.

photo
photo

In this longer format, we aim to immerse you in the picturesque vistas and enthralling trails of Madeira, providing exclusive shots and a tranquil viewing experience that allows you to savor every moment. From lush forests to orange dirt, the island's diverse terrain sets the perfect backdrop for our riders.

photo
photo

At the heart of this Director's Cut lies our dedication to sharing the entirety of our Madeira trip with you.

photo
photo

photo

Take a look on the original commercial


Credit :

Riders : Vinny T / Louis Reboul
Video : Cell Co / Ben Chavanne / Max Rambaud
Photos : Ulysse Daesle / Maxime Rambaud

Special thanks to Bluegrass

Analog photos took with PORTRA 400 / EKTAR 100 / FOMAPAN

Posted In:
Videos Louis Reboul Vinny T


Author Info:
cellco avatar

Member since May 1, 2014
21 articles
