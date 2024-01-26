Video: Friday Fails #309

Jan 26, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

TGIFF - Thank goodness it's Friday Fails! We have a big batch this week.

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #309?








12 Comments
  • 5 0
 So many of these are repetitive already shown. Yet yhe one on my profile still hasn't made it a year later?? It's good I promise.
  • 4 0
 whoa whoa whoa...you need to ease us into the fails before throwing #1 at us...that was jarring
  • 4 0
 What a week! Keep up the lord's work everybody!
  • 4 1
 The add in the middle of the video.
  • 5 0
 (Worst fail of the video)
  • 3 0
 Is kinda werd to look someone in the eyes while he's crashing!
  • 1 0
 #1 was bad, but the perspective and the dreadful anticipation of taking that wall on the corner at speed of #15 took it for me.
  • 1 0
 Can we have a week where they are only included if the rider is laughing afterwards.... please. And yes lots of these are repeats.
  • 1 0
 Dude #15 looks brutal. Just getting hung out to dry like a towel over that fence.
  • 1 0
 Love the reaction in#20 (and 21, for that matter). Definitely the most appropriate response!
  • 1 0
 #2 looked pretty ballsy...
  • 1 1
 15 - Not sure he gets what a wall ride is supposed to be.







