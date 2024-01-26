Watch
Video: Friday Fails #309
Jan 26, 2024
Pinkbike Originals
12 Comments
TGIFF - Thank goodness it's Friday Fails! We have a big batch this week.
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #309?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Responses: 101 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
12 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
ridesmoothbro
(40 mins ago)
So many of these are repetitive already shown. Yet yhe one on my profile still hasn't made it a year later?? It's good I promise.
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(40 mins ago)
whoa whoa whoa...you need to ease us into the fails before throwing
#1
at us...that was jarring
[Reply]
4
0
number44
(45 mins ago)
What a week! Keep up the lord's work everybody!
[Reply]
4
1
DaKingofdaNORF
(46 mins ago)
The add in the middle of the video.
[Reply]
5
0
DaKingofdaNORF
(43 mins ago)
(Worst fail of the video)
[Reply]
3
0
mtbwillems
(26 mins ago)
Is kinda werd to look someone in the eyes while he's crashing!
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(4 mins ago)
#1
was bad, but the perspective and the dreadful anticipation of taking that wall on the corner at speed of
#15
took it for me.
[Reply]
1
0
Woodpeckar
(2 mins ago)
Can we have a week where they are only included if the rider is laughing afterwards.... please. And yes lots of these are repeats.
[Reply]
1
0
mtnjamscott
(11 mins ago)
Dude
#15
looks brutal. Just getting hung out to dry like a towel over that fence.
[Reply]
1
0
o1inc
(1 mins ago)
Love the reaction in
#20
(and 21, for that matter). Definitely the most appropriate response!
[Reply]
1
0
theITdude
(32 mins ago)
#2
looked pretty ballsy...
[Reply]
1
1
ReformedRoadie
(14 mins ago)
15 - Not sure he gets what a wall ride is supposed to be.
[Reply]
