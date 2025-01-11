Powered by Outside

Video: Landosteezy Shreds Trail, Jump & Gravel Bikes in 'RiddenEverywhere'

Jan 11, 2025
by Halo Wheels  

Words: Halo Wheels

Halo Wheels has always been a leader in the Dirt Jump and MTB market, and we are excited to announce the launch of a new video, Landosteezy x Halo - RiddenEverywhere, which showcases the range of wheels Halo offers, and the talents of Leo ‘LandoSteezy’ Smith as a rider. The video is now live on the Halo Wheels YouTube Channel.

Leo gives us a glimpse into the kind of riding he does on a day-to-day basis. Having come from a BMX background, Leo made his mark in the MTB scene riding street and DJ but soon picked up a bouncy bike and turned his hand to freeride. With his love of bikes now extending outside of MTB, he has recently taken up Gravel riding which offers him the ability to explore more of the countryside that surrounds him and cover more distance, of course with a Lando twist.

”I Just make the world my playground, the way I go with it, there are no rules to riding” Leo Smith

In this video, Leo shows us the extensive range of wheels Halo offers. With a large range of MTB wheels from DJ, Freeride, Enduro, DH and Bikepacking, Halo also offers a range of Gravel, Road, BMX and commuter wheels and Leo touches upon the lesser-known Halo wheels.

To explore the range of Halo Wheels head to Halowheels.com.

33 Comments
  • 383
 Where is "Must watch" ?
Since I saw his first video, I just wait for next one to come.
Dude you are inspiration for many any you got steezy style!

Hope I'll see you one day around South Wales trails so we can have a sesch ✌
  • 271
 Love that dude!! Glad you enjoyed!! il be over your way end of Feb for a BPW trip!!
  • 31
 @Landosteezy: awesome vid, super inspiring. Love the riding and attitude.
Hope to see more soon!
  • 11
 @Landosteezy: It's just so tidy man. That flared flip in the park was like, 'woooahah' and the boardwalk on the gravel looked so slippery. I was just waiting for the fall !
  • 243
 I bet he rides that gravel bike harder than most here do on their MTB...
  • 141
 Dude rips!
  • 133
 would love to be at the skate park when this guy shows up, haters with their preconceived judgements and then he shreds them...
  • 101
 @plyawn: who do you see hating?
  • 132
 Should be on the cover of a magazine...
  • 44
 Those don't exist anymore. As Egon said "print is dead". Still a great video. Proof positive that 2 wheels help.
  • 71
 He is on the latest cover of STW mag. Nice bike too. Takes a beating.
  • 91
 Throwing some fat whips!
  • 32
 (not a hater - he rips way harder than me)
  • 41
 I first saw Leo at KMF Bike Night in '23 and he was far and away the best part of the night. A genuine, and genuinely inspiring, guy who deserves all the attention he gets. G'wan Steez!
  • 71
 This dude's style is top notch
  • 51
 Super inspiring. A must watch for sure. Bravo.
  • 51
 Style upon style. I love this video and this guy!
  • 51
 Get on lad!
  • 11
 Always love a Steezy edit. Inspirational rider…makes me want to get out there and ride anything with 2 wheels, find features and throw my bike around. So much style. Would love to see more content from this guy
  • 41
 Rad, I'm going riding.
  • 10
 Shredder! I feel bad for those berms!
  • 33
 No "BMX background" comments seems like an oversight
  • 20
 No need. We can all tell.
  • 11
 Yes! This was flipping great!
  • 12
 Big Boy Blasting! It would be rad to see LandoSteeezy and Nrml Mtber Blasting and Slappin together.
  • 11
 He makes the bike look very light, the way he flicks it about!
  • 11
 So good!
  • 11
 Legend, just ace
Below threshold threads are hidden







