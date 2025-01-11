Video: Landosteezy Shreds Trail, Jump & Gravel Bikes in 'RiddenEverywhere'

Words: Halo Wheels
Halo Wheels has always been a leader in the Dirt Jump and MTB market, and we are excited to announce the launch of a new video, Landosteezy x Halo - RiddenEverywhere, which showcases the range of wheels Halo offers, and the talents of Leo ‘LandoSteezy’ Smith as a rider. The video is now live on the Halo Wheels YouTube Channel.
Leo gives us a glimpse into the kind of riding he does on a day-to-day basis. Having come from a BMX background, Leo made his mark in the MTB scene riding street and DJ but soon picked up a bouncy bike and turned his hand to freeride. With his love of bikes now extending outside of MTB, he has recently taken up Gravel riding which offers him the ability to explore more of the countryside that surrounds him and cover more distance, of course with a Lando twist.
”I Just make the world my playground, the way I go with it, there are no rules to riding” Leo Smith
In this video, Leo shows us the extensive range of wheels Halo offers. With a large range of MTB wheels from DJ, Freeride, Enduro, DH and Bikepacking, Halo also offers a range of Gravel, Road, BMX and commuter wheels and Leo touches upon the lesser-known Halo wheels.
To explore the range of Halo Wheels head to Halowheels.com
.
Since I saw his first video, I just wait for next one to come.
Dude you are inspiration for many any you got steezy style!
Hope I'll see you one day around South Wales trails so we can have a sesch ✌
Hope to see more soon!