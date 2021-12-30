close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Maxime Peythieu Is A Treat to Watch Ride

Dec 30, 2021
by Peythieu maxime  


Maxime Peythieu, a mountain bike rider from the French Alps, and brand ambassador for Santa Cruz Bicycles, is an all-bike player. He decides to show us all he does on a bike, from dirt jump to freeride, in a few video edits throughout the year. Here is the second opus of "Skillz" series. Look at the first episode here

Photo by Maxime Rambaud

For this second episode, his choice of bike is the 5010cc V3, with a special "slopestyle" build.

Photo by Maxime Rambaud
Photo by Maxime Rambaud

bigquotesI wanted to make this episode at home, riding all the tracks I build these last years with the Serlin Trail organization, especially the newest black one, named "Escargot" that we have built the last winter, where I can have fun doing tricks.

Photo by Maxime Rambaud

Photo by Maxime Rambaud

Video and edit : Will Camus
FPV records : Steph Guins
Photos : Maxime Rambaud
Location : Serlin Trail

Max Peythieu's Instagram

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
86094 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
58967 views
Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51975 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
50440 views
Home of the Super Monster T - Another Look Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
50148 views
Introducing the FREE Grim Donut Video Game feat. Mike Levy (Sorry)
43679 views
Field Test: 12 Bikes & the New Grim Donut Get Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Motion
39181 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
36798 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007219
Mobile Version of Website