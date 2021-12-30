Video: Maxime Peythieu Is A Treat to Watch Ride

Maxime Peythieu, a mountain bike rider from the French Alps, and brand ambassador for Santa Cruz Bicycles, is an all-bike player. He decides to show us all he does on a bike, from dirt jump to freeride, in a few video edits throughout the year. Here is the second opus of "Skillz" series. Look at the first episode here
For this second episode, his choice of bike is the 5010cc V3, with a special "slopestyle" build.
|I wanted to make this episode at home, riding all the tracks I build these last years with the Serlin Trail organization, especially the newest black one, named "Escargot" that we have built the last winter, where I can have fun doing tricks.
Video and edit : Will Camus
FPV records : Steph Guins
Photos : Maxime Rambaud
Location : Serlin Trail
Max Peythieu's Instagram
