Video: Nils Heiniger Rides Vancouver Island's Finest Trails in 'Island Flow'

Nils Heiniger takes on some of Vancouver Island's finest trails with style. As an islander himself (New Zealand), it clearly didn’t take too long to get adjusted.
Nils linked up with our Rossignol bikes ambassador, Max McCulloch. Local rider from beautiful Vancouver Island, Max knows every single trail like the back of his hand. But what really makes Max stand out is his insane talent both in front and behind the camera. He makes everything look like a breeze and we're stoked to have him on the team.Video:
Liam Morgan/ Max McCullochFirst AC:
Nichole ChunSpecial Thanks:
Tor Cameron, Andrew Giesbrecht, Cowichan Trails
More info on rossignol.com