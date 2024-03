Video: Nils Heiniger Rides Vancouver Island's Finest Trails in 'Island Flow'

Video:

First AC:

Special Thanks:

Nils Heiniger takes on some of Vancouver Island's finest trails with style. As an islander himself (New Zealand), it clearly didn’t take too long to get adjusted.Nils linked up with our Rossignol bikes ambassador, Max McCulloch. Local rider from beautiful Vancouver Island, Max knows every single trail like the back of his hand. But what really makes Max stand out is his insane talent both in front and behind the camera. He makes everything look like a breeze and we're stoked to have him on the team.Liam Morgan/ Max McCullochNichole ChunTor Cameron, Andrew Giesbrecht, Cowichan TrailsFollow Nils Heiniger Max Mcculloch , and Rossignol bikes so you don't miss anything.More info on rossignol.com