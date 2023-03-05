Video: A Day Shooting In A Blizzard with Vinny T

Mar 5, 2023
by RambaudMax  

After the summer video version of the Chill Trail. It was while looking for a spot to shoot a photo that Vincent Tupin and the Cell Co team passed by the freshly snowed trail. The ground had frozen under the few centimeters that fell during the night. Perfect conditions for Vincent who rides as if nothing was on the ground. The contrast between the dark forest and the white of the snow offers a great opportunity to shoot.

Just enough time to get the tips of his feet fresh, some black lines in the middle of the landings. The winter days are short but intense.





Real : Cell Co
Video : Ben Chavanne
Photos : Max Rambaud
Location : Chill Trail

Posted In:
Videos Vinny T


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Wasn't there a video a while back that was like this, but it was a dirt blizzard or something? I need to go do some digging.
  • 1 0
 So much respect for dudes that ride like this in the snow. Terrifies me





