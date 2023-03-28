Video: Rossignol Announce 2023 Factory Team In 'Hunt For The WilderBiker'

Press Release: Rossignol
Meet the Rossignol Factory Team, which is poised for its third season of racing in the Enduro World Series (EWS). The team’s mission is to push Rossignol’s products to the limit, whilst also creating the inspiring content.
This year we’re excited to welcome Nils Heiniger to the program as our newest recruit. Nils is highly talented a 23-year-old Kiwi from Christchurch, New Zealand with an unmatched passion for bikes, and style like we’ve never seen!
Morgane Jonnier continues to pursue the adventure as both team manager and athlete. She’ll be wrangling our athletes on and off course, as well as working on video projects that represent the highest level of enduro riding. A veteran of the EWS, Morgane’s unbound enthusiasm and passion for riding has only grown over the years.
NILS HEINIGER
|I’m over the moon to be joining the Rossignol Factory Team and grateful to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand in the outdoor industry. I’m stoked to be riding the Heretic, it’s been a blast so far! I can’t wait to get stuck into the season and spend more time on it.—Nils HEINIGER
MORGANE JONNIER
|I’m really excited for the 2023 season. We’re welcoming a talented new rider from New Zealand, Nils Heiniger! He is gifted on any type of bike, and has mega style! I can’t wait to spend the season with him!
I have complete confidence in my Heretic, along with the new partners joining the team. Rossignol bikes have are a setup geared for success!—Morgane JONNIER
The team is grateful for the chance to continue the adventure with the unfailing support of Nicomatic, KS, Hutchinson, Northwave, Bluegrass, Julbo, Wahoo, Hayes Brakes, Protaper, Tioga, Ytwo.
New partners join the team, we thank Mavic, Monkey Sauce, Time for their trust!
