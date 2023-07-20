Video: Stay Cool and Bike All Summer Long - 10 Tips for Riding in the Heat

Jul 20, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

We here at Pinkbike are already experiencing the heat of the summer and it's only going to get hotter. To better manage the heat and still get out on the bike, Christina Chappetta shares some tips to dressing appropriately and ways to cool down, as well as signs to be aware of with heat related illnesses.

Posted In:
Videos Apparel Christina Chappetta


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
975 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
58371 views
Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?
48020 views
Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes
42027 views
Value Field Test: Specialized Status 160
39609 views
18 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2023
38176 views
2 Unique Mountain Bikes from the Enve Builder Roundup
35948 views
UCI Limits Some Transgender Athletes from Competing in International Races
32780 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Downieville-Winning Santa Cruz Blur TR
32067 views

22 Comments
  • 20 0
 Since they showed a trail dog at the beginning, it's important to know that your dog is at higher risk of heat stroke/exhaustion on a ride than you are!

Their only effective way of cooling down their core is through panting which is far less effective than sweating. And it's easy to forget how hard they are working. When it's easy for you (going fast, no need to pedal) they are working their tails off.

They need a lot of water and nutrition on rides and in peak summer, it's probably better to just leave them at home.
  • 2 3
 Good time to insert a friendly reminder that in many regions of the US, especially near large cities where a local government might be the land manager of your favorite park, there is a leash law. This means no trail dogs (unless you plan to pedal around the entire trail slowly with a leash wrapped to your bike). Even in spots that allow trail dogs, please keep control of them. Bones have been broken due to unattended dogs running into trails and surprising riders.

You know what, maybe just don't go trail riding with your dog unless you reasonably believe the entire place is deserted.
  • 11 0
 Move to UK. It's nice and cool and rainy here at the moment.
  • 1 0
 This! I live in south of Spain and missing out on riding in July / August sucks! Gotta be back by 9/10 am, so crazy early starts. That said, dry winter rides in a single layer is pretty awesome.
  • 2 0
 1) Your body only really needs to replace sodium. If you're cheap and/or don't like sugar/additives in your water, just put table salt in your water. A quick google suggests 1/2 teaspoon per liter. I put roughly a disposable-water-bottle-cap-full in 3L of water. If you use a hydration backpack, this will also keep your bladder from growing the nasty mold that most drink mixes will produce.

2) Cover your skin. Maybe controversial, but merino long sleeves are my go-to in the heat. Construction and farm laborers are covered head to toe in the sun - learn from the pros. Feels hotter at first but over time long sleeves make it easier to keep your temp regulated, and they keep your sweat from drying so quickly.

3) Wet your shirt whenever you can. Makes a big difference if you can get your shirt/head wet every so often.

4) Go sloooooower.

5) Drink a bunch of water before you start, even better if that water has sodium in it so you're starting hydrated and full of electrolytes.
  • 6 0
 Oh cool Christina covered a lot of these things. I probably would've known that if all the content wasn't buried in a video that I had to watch for 6min and was instead in text form too, which works really well for stuff like...lists of what to do on a hot day.
  • 4 0
 Shirt in the creek… or just get in the creek.
  • 3 0
 I misread that....
  • 4 0
 Up shirt creek without a pedal
  • 3 0
 Good info, but please ship her down here to Texas for heat-related content.
  • 2 0
 or phoenix
  • 1 0
 @aerlandson: You're right. Both places. You have the dry heat, we have the wet heat.
  • 1 0
 this was my thought too. out here in NC, there's just no stopping it. you can drink all the water you want, wear special fabrics, go out early, and you still sweat your ass off.
  • 1 0
 Ride early, start just before dawn. Perfect dirt too. Downside, you won't be getting any friends to come along. And obviously it won't help much if you want to ride all day.
  • 1 0
 Pour one out for our homie who was helping those hikers last week. Stay hydrated!
  • 1 0
 Drink more, take some breaks in the shade, use sunscreen, avoid the middle of the day for rides
  • 1 0
 For real… weather here where I live is extreme. It’s 100 degrees by 9am and 116 by 5pm. Our low temp is 84.
  • 1 0
 "When in doubt water it out" is also what I say right before I piss myself
  • 2 1
 Was that a Mike Levy sighting at 4:50?!
  • 2 0
 Levy is now the Waldo of pinkbike
  • 1 2
 If you live somewhere hot and super dry, wear cotton, don't wrap yourself in plastic.
  • 1 0
 Lol what?!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.026940
Mobile Version of Website