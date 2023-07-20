Video: Stay Cool and Bike All Summer Long - 10 Tips for Riding in the Heat

About UsContacts FAQ Terms of Use Privacy Policy Sign Up! Sitemap
Their only effective way of cooling down their core is through panting which is far less effective than sweating. And it's easy to forget how hard they are working. When it's easy for you (going fast, no need to pedal) they are working their tails off.
They need a lot of water and nutrition on rides and in peak summer, it's probably better to just leave them at home.
You know what, maybe just don't go trail riding with your dog unless you reasonably believe the entire place is deserted.
2) Cover your skin. Maybe controversial, but merino long sleeves are my go-to in the heat. Construction and farm laborers are covered head to toe in the sun - learn from the pros. Feels hotter at first but over time long sleeves make it easier to keep your temp regulated, and they keep your sweat from drying so quickly.
3) Wet your shirt whenever you can. Makes a big difference if you can get your shirt/head wet every so often.
4) Go sloooooower.
5) Drink a bunch of water before you start, even better if that water has sodium in it so you're starting hydrated and full of electrolytes.