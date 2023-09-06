Watch
Video: The Cheapest & Most Effective Ways to Make Your Bike Fit You
Sep 6, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
16 Comments
Christina Chappetta, with support from Deity, explores the topic of cockpit setup and shares how we can change the entire feel of our bike so it works better for us with just a few tweaks
This video is presented by
Deity
Posted In:
Videos
Tutorials and Guides
Sponsored
Handlebars
Deity
Christina Chappetta
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
996 articles
16 Comments
Score
Time
16
8
Segamethod
(50 mins ago)
Thanks ChatGPT:
In this video transcript, the speaker discusses various ways to adjust bike cockpit components to optimize a rider's position and weight distribution on the bike. Here are the key points and takeaways:
Adjustments for Rider and Terrain: The video emphasizes the importance of making adjustments to the bike's cockpit to suit different riders or varying terrain. These adjustments can significantly impact the bike's performance.
Geometry Flip Chips: The speaker mentions the use of geometry flip chips in some bikes, which can change the bike's head and seat tube angles to alter weight distribution. This can be useful for different riding styles and terrain.
Stem Length: Stem length is a critical factor in bike fit. A longer stem brings the rider's weight forward, which can enhance front-end grip, while a shorter stem shifts the weight rearward, aiding braking and maneuvering on steep terrain.
Handlebar Width: Handlebar width is discussed in relation to stem length. Wider bars can compensate for shorter stems, providing more leverage and control. Conversely, narrower bars complement longer stems for quicker handling.
Bar Rise: Bar rise impacts body position. Higher-rise bars shift weight back and upward, which can be useful on steep descents. Lower-rise bars keep weight more forward for improved front-end grip.
Bar Roll: Bar roll (fore and aft adjustment) can affect body position and forearm comfort. More forward roll can maximize the benefits of higher-rise bars but may compromise stability during braking.
Stem Position: The position of the stem on the steerer tube can change the effective length of the bike. Lowering the stem effectively lengthens the bike, while raising it shortens it.
Seat Rail Adjustments: The effective seat tube angle can be adjusted by moving the saddle along the seat rails. This affects weight distribution and can be beneficial for climbing or flat terrain.
Grip Diameter: Grip diameter impacts comfort and brake feel. Larger-diameter grips can reduce vibration but may affect grip strength. Smaller-diameter grips offer stronger braking control.
Professional Bike Fitting: For those seeking precise adjustments and experiencing discomfort, it is advisable to consult a professional bike fitter who can provide personalized recommendations.
The speaker highlights the importance of experimenting with these adjustments to find the right balance and comfort level for each rider's unique preferences and body type.
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(41 mins ago)
HA! no mention of adjusting seat height when adjusting seat rail adjustment. Humans are still ahead...just. When they get that...well, that's when Skynet takes over.
[Reply]
3
0
gabiusmaximus
(14 mins ago)
@Segamethod
My hero! Please do this for all video only articles! Theres no way I'm watching nigh on 15 minutes of video when I could read 3 minutes of text.
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(3 mins ago)
TLDR: It summarizes the cheapest and most effective ways to make your bike fit you.
[Reply]
4
0
Jaybirdy
(1 hours ago)
Try before you buy! Buying based off numbers alone is only half the story
[Reply]
5
0
christinachappetta
(1 hours ago)
Fact! Another great excuse to keep spare parts around the house haha I always need more excuses for that...
[Reply]
2
0
Woody25
(43 mins ago)
@christinachappetta
: this was what annoyed me so much about the move to 35mm diameter bars! I have lots of bars and stems from old bikes, but now it seems whatever combination of bar and stem I want to try one is 31.8 and one is 35.
[Reply]
2
0
southshorepirate
(25 mins ago)
I find it interesting how much effort is put into road bike fitment but in so many MTB purchases it boils down to how it "feels" on the shop floor or in a parking lot.
[Reply]
1
1
Woody25
(49 mins ago)
Before you spend cash on parts or a new ride it's also worth considering if your body position is right and working on fixing that first if not. One session with a coach will answer that. Doing that will likely place you longer and flatter on the bike, extending your reach and potentially even changing your bike size. Probably best do that before you drop cash on a new bike.. don't ask me how I know.
[Reply]
2
0
bobkedski
(1 hours ago)
Rulezman explained it better soooo
[Reply]
1
0
fartymarty
(1 hours ago)
Omm ESL is the way forward.
[Reply]
2
0
lkubica
(47 mins ago)
Rulezman did not get money from Deity though
[Reply]
2
0
headshot
(1 hours ago)
So do they make 75mm rise bars like my Spanks?
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(1 hours ago)
Holy!!! That would be a wild ride.
[Reply]
1
0
Tyler91
(33 mins ago)
You can find the Highside Handlebars in 31.8mm and 35mm bore clamp diameters in both 50mm and 80mm rise here!
www.deitycomponents.com/store.html
[Reply]
1
0
noapathy
(51 mins ago)
What's going on here? Information about how NOT to spend money for a better ride?
(thanks!)
[Reply]
