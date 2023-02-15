Video: The Development of The Collosus N9 In 'Relentless'

Feb 15, 2023
by Reza Akhmad  

Polygon Bikes was born in Indonesia and developed by many riders across the globe. Long before release, the Research and Development team often work with local rider to ensure they got a direct feedback from their previous riding, beside their Polygon Factory Racing and other sponsored athlete."Relentless" tribute to countless hours went into the development of the new Collosus N9. Multiple prototypes and discussions between the riders and the engineers.

Tomy, Polygon Bikes R&D team
Suspension setting
Ditra Pranata with the prototype
Teguh Wijaya explaining how the link work

Indonesia known for their various dirt, terrain, and it was perfect for the bikes development. The "Collosus N9" was born to ensure that racer, weekend riders, or the hobbies got "fun" when they go riding.

Bayu Ario, Polygon Bikes brand ambassador from Indonesia
Ficco Nurdiansyah, young elite rider from Spartan Racing team
Ditra Pranata and his custom Collosus N9

In the end of 2022, Polygon Factory Team visited Indonesia and the factory for the first time. Dan Wolfe, Matt Stuttard, Brady Stone, and Joshua Morris spent almost 2 weeks to try the dirt at Mt. Bromo, East Java and Mt. Merapi, Yogyakarta Region.

Dan Wolfe enjoying Mt. Bromo trail
Polygon Factory Team enjoying Mt. Bromo

Bayu Ario and locals
The art and The Beast


Posted In:
Videos Polygon


Must Read This Week
Six Ways To Make Mountain Biking Less Expensive
82059 views
11 Innovative Products That Inspired Other Brands To Follow
65994 views
Spotted: Prototype Ibis Enduro Bike
60353 views
A Closer Look at the High-Performance Steel Creations of Zoceli Bikes
47970 views
Trinity MTB's Latest Bike Places the Cassette In a Can
46686 views
Stefan Garlicki Has Also Signed with OnlyFans
42474 views
Spotted: A New RockShox Vivid Air Shock?
37419 views
Industry Digest: Specialized Closes Machines For Freedom Brand, Falling Sales & More
36485 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035122
Mobile Version of Website