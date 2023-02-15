Video: The Development of The Collosus N9 In 'Relentless'

Tomy, Polygon Bikes R&D team

Suspension setting

Ditra Pranata with the prototype

Teguh Wijaya explaining how the link work

Bayu Ario, Polygon Bikes brand ambassador from Indonesia

Ficco Nurdiansyah, young elite rider from Spartan Racing team

Ditra Pranata and his custom Collosus N9

Dan Wolfe enjoying Mt. Bromo trail

Polygon Factory Team enjoying Mt. Bromo

Bayu Ario and locals

The art and The Beast

Polygon Bikes was born in Indonesia and developed by many riders across the globe. Long before release, the Research and Development team often work with local rider to ensure they got a direct feedback from their previous riding, beside their Polygon Factory Racing and other sponsored athlete."Relentless" tribute to countless hours went into the development of the new Collosus N9. Multiple prototypes and discussions between the riders and the engineers.Indonesia known for their various dirt, terrain, and it was perfect for the bikes development. The "Collosus N9" was born to ensure that racer, weekend riders, or the hobbies got "fun" when they go riding.In the end of 2022, Polygon Factory Team visited Indonesia and the factory for the first time. Dan Wolfe, Matt Stuttard, Brady Stone, and Joshua Morris spent almost 2 weeks to try the dirt at Mt. Bromo, East Java and Mt. Merapi, Yogyakarta Region.