Video: What Makes A Racer in 'Unveiling Loic Bruni'

: Felix Le BlancDo you know the untold story that has shaped Loic into the champion he is today? A short documentary film, narrated by none other than Loic's sister, takes us behind the handlebars and deep into the heart of Loic, a true human. Throwback when Loic won on the most memorable race in World Champs history: Les Gets 2022. When the documentary hit YouTube more than ten months ago, it might not have garnered the attention it truly deserves. But, believe us, it's an exploration of Loic Bruni's life that every mountain bike enthusiast needs to watch. Léa's voiceover provides a personal window into Loic's world, where family, friends, and laughter are as essential as riding bike. Loic's story is more than just a tale of downhill dominance; it's a story of family, passion, and embracing every moment. The documentary, while not brand new from this season, is a hidden gem that provides an intimate look at one of the sport's finest. So, whether you're a die-hard downhill fan or just curious about the man behind the bike, make some time to watch Loic Bruni's story; you won't be disappointed.