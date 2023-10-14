Video: What Makes A Racer in 'Unveiling Loic Bruni'

Oct 14, 2023
by Felix LE BLANC  

Words: Felix Le Blanc

Do you know the untold story that has shaped Loic into the champion he is today? A short documentary film, narrated by none other than Loic's sister, takes us behind the handlebars and deep into the heart of Loic, a true human. Throwback when Loic won on the most memorable race in World Champs history: Les Gets 2022. When the documentary hit YouTube more than ten months ago, it might not have garnered the attention it truly deserves. But, believe us, it's an exploration of Loic Bruni's life that every mountain bike enthusiast needs to watch. Léa's voiceover provides a personal window into Loic's world, where family, friends, and laughter are as essential as riding bike. Loic's story is more than just a tale of downhill dominance; it's a story of family, passion, and embracing every moment. The documentary, while not brand new from this season, is a hidden gem that provides an intimate look at one of the sport's finest. So, whether you're a die-hard downhill fan or just curious about the man behind the bike, make some time to watch Loic Bruni's story; you won't be disappointed.


photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo


Posted In:
Videos DH Racing Specialized Loic Bruni


Author Info:
blancofal avatar

Member since Feb 16, 2016
8 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Injury Report]
170762 views
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2023
131057 views
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
110951 views
Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023
98393 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2023
72405 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Massively Overshoots His Canyon Gap - Red Bull Rampage 2023
50469 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
49535 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
49402 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049796
Mobile Version of Website