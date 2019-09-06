Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn Masters Tackles the e-MTB World Championships
Sep 5, 2019
by
SHIMANO
What happens when a downhill and enduro pro tries his luck at the first-ever e-MTB world championships? We followed Wyn Masters in his e-bike endeavor at the 2019 MTB World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada, to find out just that.
eMTB
Shimano
Wyn Masters
World Championships 2019
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
HurricaneCycles
(10 mins ago)
Don’t worry. The format will evolve over time as the technology grows and people start to figure out what these things really are. The GNCC Ebike races are proper technical, run on the same hare scramble tracks as the Motos and are getting a lot of attention because of it. Some pro moto guys have even transferred sports because of it. One of the top guys at the Ebike worlds came from that series!
Just wait. This stuff will become legit sooner than later and you will be dying to give it a try.
[Reply]
3
0
tacklingdummy
(1 hours ago)
This article will be popular and get much adoration among PB-ers.
[Reply]
1
0
teamdoa
(34 mins ago)
E-Bike races should be done like Enduro racing over a number of days over vast distances on hard terrain, uphills that would be nigh on impossible on a normal bike.
[Reply]
1
0
DDoc
(1 hours ago)
Want to take the fun out of e-biking? Race one.
hahaha.
Thanks Wyn your the best.
[Reply]
2
0
patpero
(1 hours ago)
¸FUN FIRST.
[Reply]
1
0
Korbi777
(21 mins ago)
with wyn i actually cant dislike it. damn
[Reply]
Post a Comment