Video: Rising Star Cecce Camoin Shows Us the Good Life in the Mediterranean

Jan 14, 2023
by Felix LE BLANC  

OFFLINE is what lives outside the internet. It's what we are as we turn off and return to the roots, to human interactions, the genuine innermost thoughts, with those who know us best, who know our weaknesses and our strengths.



In this series, we want to show racing fans the four Specialized Enduro team athletes through the eyes of an individual, the one who knows them best. What makes them who they are, and how does mountain biking fit within that landscape?

For this first episode, we met Cecce, a Corsican enduro mountain bike athlete. His father, Alain, told us the great story of an enriched life, full of energy and desire to live in harmony with nature. Through the breathtaking scenery of his native island, Cecce takes us through the rich contrast that exists in Corsica. The land, sea, and rocks of the Mediterranean island are the perfect playground for both action and contemplation.





